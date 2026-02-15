PM Modi was invited to Bangladesh new government inauguration, Om Birla to attend instead

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will visit Dhaka to represent India at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected Bangladesh government, which will be led by Tarique Rahman, the ministry of external affairs said Sunday. External affairs ministry said Birla's attendance at the swearing-in “underscores the deep and enduring friendship" between India and Bangladesh. (HT Photo: Santosh Kumar/ Reuters) This comes after Bangladesh had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi to attend the event, according to a report by news agency PTI. In a statement, the external affairs ministry said that Birla's attendance at the swearing-in ceremony “underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh”. The ministry said that this reaffirms India's steadfast commitment to the democratic values binding both countries. The ministry added that India welcomes Bangladesh's transition to an elected government under the leadership of Rahman, saying his “vision and values have received an overwhelming mandate of the people.” PM Modi congratulates Rahman, BNP ‘appreciates’ gesture Rahman, chief of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and son of former PM Khaleda Zia, won a landslide majority in the 300-member parliament. After his victory, PM Modi was among the first to congratulate Rahman. In the congratulatory post on X, Modi called the BNP's victory “decisive”, and said it shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in Rahman's leadership. “India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh,” PM Modi said, adding that he was looking forward to strengthen the “multifaceted relations” between India and Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister later spoke to Rahman on the phone. “I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh,” PM Modi said in another post. He added that he had "reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples." Meanwhile, the BNP acknowledged PM Modi's message and expressed appreciation for the gesture. “Thank you very much, Honourable @narendramodi. We greatly appreciate your kind acknowledgment of Tarique Rahman's leadership in securing the BNP's decisive win in the national elections. This outcome reflects the trust and confidence the people of Bangladesh have placed in our leadership and in the democratic process,” the party said in a post on X. It said that Bangladesh “remains committed to upholding democratic values, inclusivity, and progressive development for all its citizens”. The party echoed PM Modi's thpughts on the advancement of both countries' “multifaceted relationship.”