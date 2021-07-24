PM Modi wishes Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu, says 'Could not have asked for a happier start'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the entire country is elated at weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's achievement, who won a silver medal in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. This marked an end to India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics.

Chanu, 26, lifted a total of 202kg (87kg and 115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics and opened India's account in Tokyo.

While China secured the gold medal with Hou Zhihui's victory target of 210kg (94kg and 116kg), Aisah Windy Cantika of Indonesia took home the bronze with an effort of 194kg (84kg and 110kg).

PM Modi said on Twitter that Chanu's feat will inspire the future generations.

"Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu's stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020," the prime minister tweeted.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and his predecessor Kiren Rijiju too congratulated the weightlifter for bagging a medal for India on the first day of the competitions here.

"India's 1st medal on day 1 ! @mirabai_chanu wins SILVER in women's 49kg weightlifting! India is so proud of you Mira !," Thakur wrote on his twitter handle.

Former sports minister Rijiju said: "India strikes first medal at Olympic #Tokyo2020 Mirabai Chanu wins silver Medal in 49 kg Women's Weightlifting and made India proud Congratulations @mirabai_chanu! #Cheer4India."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished Chanu in a tweet and said, "Congratulations to #MirabaiChanu for our country’s first medal on the very first day. India is proud of her daughter."

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to wish the silver medallist and said, "Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu for winning silver medal in weight lifting. This is first medal for India in Tokyo Olympics. Every Indian is proud of you."

India's lone Olympic gold medallist and former shooter Abhinav Bindra too took to the social networking platform to wish Mirabai.

"Many many Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on winning India’s first medal at #Tokyo2020. Such An inspiring performance that will be remembered for a long time to come and will inspire generations. Well done."

Cricket stars including batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir, also were not left behind as they congratulated the Manipuri lifter for her success.

"MIRABAI CHANU! Absolutely amazing display of weightlifting. The way you have transformed yourself after your injury and clinched a historic silver for #TeamIndia is absolutely stupendous," Tendulkar tweeted.

"Ghazab. Bhartiya Naari Sab par Bhaari. #MirabaiChanu , remember the name. Thank you for making us all proud @mirabai_chanu, and winning us a Silver at the Olympics. Many more to come. #Tokyo2020," wrote Sehwag, known for his witty tweets.

"Congratulations #MirabaiChanu on making us proud and bringing us glory. Our first medal at the #TokyoOlympics2020 , a Second place medal in the Women's 49kg weightlifting . Super Proud," Laxman said.

Gambhir added: 1.3 billion Indians proud of #MirabaiChanu! जय हिंद."

Olympic medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik and double Commonwealth Games gold medallist lifter Satish Shivalingam too were effusive their praises for Mirabai's feat.

"Mirabai Chanu wins silver Medal in 49 kg Women's Weightlifting and made India proudFlag of India Congratulations @mirabai_chanu! #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020," Sakshi wrote on her twitter page.

Shivalingam said he got emotional while watching Mirabai creating history in Tokyo.

"History create ho gaya. Itna aasan nahi hota (History has been created. It was not easy), it is a very very big thing. I had tears in my ears. It will be difficult for anyone to emulate this performance," he said.

With inputs from PTI

