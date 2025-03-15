PM Modi's 3-hour ‘epic' podcast with Lex Fridman drops on Sunday: ‘Most powerful conversation’

"The most powerful conversation" of podcaster and AI researcher Lex Fridman, a three-hour-long interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to drop on Sunday (March 16). Podcaster Lex Fridman interviewed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month(X (PIB))

Taking to social media, Lex Fridman expressed his excitement about the episode and called it an "epic exchange." The podcast will be out at 5:30 pm in India.

“I had an epic 3-hour podcast conversation with @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India. It was one of the most powerful conversations of my life. It'll be out tomorrow,” Lex Fridman said.

Responding to the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the interview covered diverse topics including his childhood experiences, his time in the Himayalas and his journey in politics.

PM Modi invited everyone to become a part of the dialogue by listening to the podcast, which was recorded in February.

Also Read | Donald Trump says he ordered Washington DC cleanup before Modi's US visit: ‘Didn't want PM to see tents, potholes'

" It was indeed a fascinating conversation with @lexfridman, covering diverse topics including reminiscing about my childhood, the years in the Himalayas and the journey in public life. Do tune in and be a part of this dialogue," Modi wrote on X.

“The Lex Fridman Podcast” will also focus on initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India and the country’s advancements in AI.

Who is Lex Fridman?

Fridman is a prominent US-based computer scientist and podcaster. He hosts ‘The Lex Fridman Podcast,’ which has featured prominent personalities including US President Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, since its debut in 2018.

Fridman announced the podcast with PM Modi last month calling him the “most fascinating human being” he has ever studied.

This marks PM Modi's second podcast

This will be PM Modi's second podcast appearance after one with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath in January.

In his first podcast, PM Modi interacted with entrepreneur and investor Nikhil Kamath and shared his early life experiences, highlighting his roots in the small town of Vadnagar in Mehsana district.

He remarked that Vadnagar, a Gaekwad State town, was known for its commitment to education, with essential facilities like a pond, post office, and library.

The Prime Minister reminisced about his school days at Gaekwad State Primary School and Bhagwatacharya Narayanacharya High School. He shared an interesting anecdote about how he once wrote to the Chinese embassy about a film on Chinese philosopher Xuanzang, who had spent significant time in Vadnagar.