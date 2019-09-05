PM Narendra Modi says India will offer $1 billion loan to Russia for the development of the Far East | Highlights

india

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:52 IST

PM Narendra Modi addresses the Plenary Session of 5th Eastern Economic Forum, in Vladivostok. PM Modi is the chief guest of the Eastern Economic Forum that is being held on Thursday in Vladivostok.

On Wednesday, PM Modi held bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and signed a few of agreements. Thanking President Putin for his support, PM Modi elaborated on the strategy behind India’s recent development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlights:

* PM Narendra Modi at the Plenary Session of 5th Eastern Economic Forum, in Vladivostok: I believe that our brainstorming today at this forum will not only strengthen the efforts for human welfare in Far East, but also the entire mankind.

*The relation of India and Far East is not new but ages old. India is the 1st country which opened its consulate in Vladivostok. Even during Soviet Russia when there was restrictions on other foreigners, Vladivostok was open for Indians.

*In India also we are building a New India on the ‘mantra’ of ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’. We are aiming to be US$ 5 trillion economy by 2024.

*India will walk shoulder-to-shoulder with Russia in its development of Far East region.

*PM Modi launches ‘Act Far East’ policy to boost India’s engagement with Russia’s Far East.

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India offers $1 billion loan to Russia for far east development.

*For the development of Far East, India will give line of credit worth US$ 1 Billion. My govt has actively engaged East Asia as part of its ‘Act East’ policy. This will also give a new dimension to our economic diplomacy.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 13:27 IST