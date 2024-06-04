Narendra Modi LIVE: ‘People have trusted us once again,' says PM in address to BJP workers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 8 pm. His address will take place at the BJP headquarters.
On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha elections defied exit poll projections with the ruling BJP falling short of the majority mark of 272. However, the National Democratic Alliance, led by BJP, is poised to form the government with Modi getting a third term.
Modi will equal the record of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru of being sworn in as the prime minister for three straight terms.
Several exit polls had predicted a massive sweep by the Modi-led NDA. However, the exit poll projections turned out to be wrong.
However, the opposition INDIA bloc put up a strong performance by bagging 233 seats. The Congress won 100 seats, up from its 2019 tally of 52. ...Read More
'Voters of J&K showed mirror to anti-India elements': PM Modi
On Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi says "In this election, the voters of Jammu and Kashmir have shown unprecedented enthusiasm by voting in record numbers.
They have shown the mirror to anti-India elements who defame the country in the world.
I bow before the people of the country on this victory."
‘Every Indian is proud of our electoral system’: PM Modi
“Every Indian is proud of our electoral system, its credibility,” says PM Modi
‘NDA is certain to form govt for 3rd time’, says PM Modi
..On this sacred day, it is confirmed that NDA is making govt for the 3rd time. We are grateful to the people..." says PM Modi
‘Victory of pledge of a developed India’: PM Modi
“It is a victory for the pledge of a developed India. It is a win of unbroken trust on the constitution of India," says PM Modi
"NDA is set to form government for the third time,” says PM Modi
‘Some people celebrating after winning 40 seats’: Nadda
"The BJP for the first time will form the government in Odisha, thanks to the leadership of PM Modi. However, some people are celebrating after winning 30-40 seats. They have forgotten that the entire nation is standing with PM Modi," says Nadda
‘PM Modi always led the nation from the front’: Nadda
“PM Modi has always led the country, the party and the people of the nation from the front, and I welcome him here today. I also thank the NDA partners and their workers, and the BJP workers who worked hard over the last few months and helped the NDA win (the elections),” says BJP chief Nadda
‘PM Modi created a strong govt’: BJP chief Nadda
BJP chief JP Nadda says," PM Modi created a strong government. I thank the voters for blessing PM."
Narendra Modi LIVE: PM arrives at BJP headquarters
‘People of Bihar blessed PM Modi’, says Bihar deputy CM
BJP leader and Deputy CM Vijay Sinha says, "The people of Bihar have blessed PM Modi. NDA has won 30 seats in the state today. I express gratitude towards the public for giving the mandate to BJP."
‘Andhra gave an exceptional mandate to NDA’: PM Modi
PM Modi reacts on Andhra Pradesh election results,"Andhra Pradesh has given an exceptional mandate to NDA! I thank the people of the state for their blessings. I congratulate @ncbn Garu, @PawanKalyan Garu and the Karyakartas of @JaiTDP, @JanaSenaParty and @BJP4Andhra for this emphatic victory. We will work for the all-round progress of AP and ensure the state prospers in the times to come."
Narendra Modi LIVE: ‘Vote of confidence on Modi’s vision of developed India,' says Shah
Union home minister Amit Shah's first reaction on Lok Sabha elections,"This victory of the NDA is a reflection of the people's unwavering faith in the leader Shri @narendramodi ji who has devoted his life for the country.
This is the people's vote of confidence on Modiji's vision of a developed India. This public blessing is a blessing for the success of Modiji's work of the last decade for the welfare of the poor, revival of heritage, self-respect of women and welfare of farmers.
With this mandate, New India is ready to give further momentum and strength to the development journey."
‘Historical feat in India’s history': PM Modi on election results
PM Modi tweets after election results: "People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history.
I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people.
I also salute all our Karyakartas for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts."