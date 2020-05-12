PM Narendra Modi approves Rs 2 lakh for deceased in Aurangabad train tragedy

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia payment of Rs two lakh each to the next of kin of the 16 migrant labourers who were crushed under the wheels of a goods train in Aurangabad last week. An interim relief of Rs 50,000 has also been sanctioned for those grievously injured in the incident, as per a government order released on Tuesday.

16 migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh were killed in the wee hours on Friday, May 8, when a freight train ran over them while they were sleeping on the tracks after having walked for close to 40 km from Jalna on the way to their homes in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the government order released by Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, the under secretary to the government of India, the ex-gratia will be paid from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The order requests the railway ministry to provide details including names of the next of kin, postal address, names of payees and bank account details.

Both Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia each for the kin of the deceased. Railways have also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The order clarifies that no relief payment will be made to those who received minor injuries or escaped unhurt. At least 4 others were said to have received injuries in the incident.

After the incident last Friday, PM Narendra Modi had expressed his pain.

“Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided,” he had tweeted.

The incident had highlighted the plight of the migrant labourers, who after having lost their livelihoods at the urban centres after the enforcement of the nationwide lockdown, have been desperately trying to return to their homes, even against government advise and without the means of transport, by walking on foot.