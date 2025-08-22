PM Modi to visit Bihar and West Bengal today: What's on agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the states of Bihar and West Bengal on Friday. There, he will launch and inaugurate a wide range of development projects with a collective worth of more than ₹18,000 crore. PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for new infrastructure projects, inaugurate key ones that have been completed, and flag off new train services in both Bihar and West Bengal.(ANI File)

PM Modi will lay the foundation stones for new infrastructure projects, inaugurate key ones that have been completed, and flag off new train services in both states. The agenda? Improving connectivity, health, power supply, and urban development in the region.

Modi's first engagement on the Bihar-Bengal tour is scheduled at 11 AM in Gaya, with development projects worth nearly ₹13,000 set to be dedicated to the nation. He will then reach Kolkata in the afternoon and is scheduled to launch new metro routes and urban infrastructure projects worth over ₹5,200 crore at around 4:15 PM.

PM Modi will also address public gatherings in both states.

The Bihar agenda before the assembly poll

PM Narendra Modi has been on a Bihar spree recently, with the focus on the upcoming assembly poll in the state. According to a press release by the PMO, the agenda of his Friday visit is said to be connectivity, power, health, and urban development.

Modi will inaugurate the 8.15 km-long Aunta–Simaria bridge on NH-31, including a new 1.86 km six-lane bridge across the Ganga. Built at a cost of over ₹1,870 crore, the project will provide direct connectivity between Mokama in Patna district and Begusarai. The bridge is expected to significantly cut travel distances for heavy vehicles, which currently face a detour of more than 100 km due to the poor condition of the old Rajendra Setu. According to the officials, the new structure would also ease congestion and improve access to Simaria Dham, the birthplace of poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.

The PM will also dedicate the four-lane Bakhtiyarpur–Mokama section of NH-31 to the public. The project is worth about ₹1,900 crore. The Bikramganj–Dawath–Nawanagar–Dumraon section of NH-120 has also been completed and is touted to enhance rural road connectivity and promote economic activity in smaller towns.

The Buxar Thermal Power Plant (660×1 MW), constructed at a cost of ₹6,880 crore, will be a major addition to Bihar’s power capacity, strengthening the state's energy security.

Health is also on Modi's agenda, with the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Muzaffarpur set to be inaugurated. The hospital is equipped with modern facilities such as Oncology OPD, ICU, HDU, operation theatres and a blood bank. The release said that the new hospital will provide affordable cancer treatment to patients in Bihar and nearby states.

Apart from all that, PM Modi will also inaugurate sewerage projects worth over ₹520 crore in Munger under Namami Gange and lay the foundation stone for similar works in Daudnagar, Jehanabad, Barahiya and Jamui, giving a boost to urban development. He will also launch water supply projects under AMRUT 2.0 at Aurangabad, Bodhgaya and Jehanabad.

Bihar has an increasing number of commuters using Indian Railways. To keep up with the demand, Modi will flag off two new trains. The Amrit Bharat Express between Gaya and Delhi will feature improved passenger facilities, while the Buddhist Circuit Train between Vaishali and Koderma is expected to boost tourism across key Buddhist heritage sites.

The PM will also participate in a Grih Pravesh ceremony for 12,000 rural and 4,260 urban beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by handing over keys to some families.

Modi in Bengal: Key Kolkata metro routes,Howrah projects on agenda

PM Modi’s West Bengal agenda for the day focuses on transforming connectivity within Kolkata. He will dedicate three new Kolkata metro sections covering 13.61 kilometres to the public and flag off services on the Noapara–Jai Hind Bimanbandar, Sealdah–Esplanade, and Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay routes.

During his visit to Jessore Road station, he will ride the metro to the airport and back.

According to the PMO release, these projects are expected to significantly reduce travel times. The Sealdah–Esplanade section, for instance, will reduce commuting time from nearly 40 minutes to just 11 minutes. The new link to Jai Hind Bimanbandar is likely to improve airport access, while the Beleghata route will strengthen connectivity with the city’s IT hub.

Modi will also inaugurate a newly built subway at Howrah Metro Station and lay the foundation stone for the six-lane Kona Expressway, a 7.2 km elevated road project worth over ₹1,200 crore. This project will enhance links between Howrah, Kolkata and surrounding areas, cutting travel time and supporting trade, commerce and tourism.