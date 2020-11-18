e-paper
PM Narendra Modi dials Joe Biden, discusses shared concerns and priorities

PM Narendra Modi dials Joe Biden, discusses shared concerns and priorities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier lauded Biden on a “spectacular victory” and described his contributions as the former vice president to strengthening Indo-US relations as “critical and invaluable”.

india Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 00:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi said he and US President-elect Joe Biden discussed Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
PM Narendra Modi said he and US President-elect Joe Biden discussed Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. (PTI FILE )
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said they would work closely to advance the bilateral comprehensive global strategic partnership and to cooperate in areas ranging from post-Covid-19 recovery to the Indo-Pacific.

During a phone conversation with Biden, Modi discussed the shared concerns and priorities of India and the US. He also congratulated Biden on his election, describing it as “testament to the strength and resilience of democratic traditions in the US”, according to a readout from the external affairs ministry.

“The leaders agreed to work closely to further advance the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership, built on shared values and common interests,” the readout said.

They also discussed their priorities, “including containing the Covid-19 pandemic, promoting access to affordable vaccines, tackling climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region”.

Modi recalled his earlier interactions with Biden, including during his official visits to the US in 2014 and 2016. Biden had chaired the joint session of the US Congress addressed by Modi during the 2016 visit.

The Prime Minister also extended congratulations and best wishes to vice president-elect Kamala Harris, the first woman and also the first person of Indian-American origin to be elected to the position.

“Spoke to US President-elect @JoeBiden on phone to congratulate him. We reiterated our firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed our shared priorities and concerns – Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region,” Modi tweeted.

“I also conveyed warm congratulations for VP-elect @KamalaHarris. Her success is a matter of great pride and inspiration for members of the vibrant Indian-American community, who are a tremendous source of strength for Indo-US relations,” he said in a second tweet.

There was no immediate readout from the US side on the conversation.

Earlier, Modi had congratulated Biden and Harris on Twitter on November 8, when it became clear the Democratic Party candidate was set to clinch the presidential election.

He had lauded Biden on a “spectacular victory” and described his contributions as the former vice president to strengthening Indo-US relations as “critical and invaluable”. He had added, “I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights.”

On the same day, Modi had also congratulated Harris through a tweet, saying: “Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership.”

PM Narendra Modi dials Joe Biden, discusses shared concerns and priorities
PM Narendra Modi dials Joe Biden, discusses shared concerns and priorities
