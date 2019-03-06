PM in Karnataka Live updates: Modi says Kumaraswamy a remote-controlled CM
Apart from addressing party workers at Nutan Vidyalaya Grounds in Kalaburagi, PM Modi will launch projects in various sectors, including energy, health and education.
1:22 pm IST
Opposition is getting together to remove me, I’m working to removing terrorism: PM Modi
1:20 pm IST
PM Modi hits out at Oppn, says they forget farmers once elected
1:19 pm IST
We brought to life projects stalled by Congress: PM Modi
1:18 pm IST
Farmers in Karnataka won’t forgive people who are against them: PM
1:17 pm IST
Karnataka CM is remote-controlled: PM Modi
1:15 pm IST
Projects stalled for years by Cong have been completed by NDA govt: PM
1:10 pm IST
In 2009, then govt decided to build medical college, its work was moving at snail’s pace: Modi
1:05 pm IST
Got opportunity to meet Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries: Modi
11:50 am IST
Karnataka Congress rebel Umesh Jadhav joins BJP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Kalaburagi in Karnataka and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday to launch various development projects.
Here are the live updates:
Remember when we began Jan Dhan how they mocked it. Same with Aadhar. But today, Aadhar has ensured that all routes for corruption for these people have been stopped.
A complete majority government at the Centre after 30 years is completing its work. Our performance is for everyone to see. This is the reason the opposition talks about removing me day and night. They (the opposition) is getting together to remove me and I am working to removing terrorism. I want to remove corruption and poverty from the country.
This is the truth of dynastic politicians and the corrupt. They get votes in the name of farmers but forget once they get elected. Did they not ask for votes by promising farm loan waiver? Did they not say they would do complete waiver? Instead they filed cases against farmers. It is time to take them to account. They themselves don’t stick by their word but will create hurdles for those who work. They are not interested in joining the scheme because their relatives will not benefit: PM Modi
During elections last time I had come here and told you that I will not leave any stone unturned for the development of the common people. Since you elected this Pradhan Sevak I have worked to ensure the development of Karnataka. You know that many projects had been stalled by the Congress. We brought these to life: PM Modi
The farmers in Karnataka won’t forgive the people who are against them. If the Centre is giving money, why is the JD(S)-Congress government opposing it? They are doing so because we are transferring money straight to the accounts of farmers without any scope for corruption. These people who are used to corruption are betraying farmers: PM Modi
There are certain state governments which are worried after we announced cash transfer scheme for farmers. They oppose us and stab in the back of the farmers. Karnataka CM is remote-controlled : PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi says the projects that were stalled for years by the Congress in Karnataka have been completed by NDA government.
In 2009, it was decided by then govt to build the medical college and its work was moving at snail’s pace. With our efforts, it’s now up and running : PM Modi in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi
Today, I got the opportunity to meet the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat in Karnataka. It’s truly transforming the lives of the poor : PM Modi
‘Have to write new history’, says Karnataka Congress rebel Umesh Jadhav after joining BJP at PM Modi’s rally.