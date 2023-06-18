Home / India News / 'Can't forget June 25, Emergency a dark era': PM Modi on 102th Mann ki Baat show

'Can't forget June 25, Emergency a dark era': PM Modi on 102th Mann ki Baat show

On his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, PM Modi also lauded Indian athletes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the 102nd episode of the monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday said the Emergency was a dark era in India's history when atrocities were committed on those supporting democracy.

He asserted that India is the mother of democracy which holds democratic values and the Constitution supreme and, therefore, “we cannot forget June 25 when Emergency was imposed on us”.

Emergency was imposed in 1975 by then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

“India is the mother of democracy. We cannot forget June 25. The day when emergency was imposed. It was a dark period in the history of India. Millions of people opposed the emergency with all their might. The supporters of democracy were tortured so much during that time that even today, the mind shudders. Today, when we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav we must also observe such crimes. This will teach the young generations the meaning and importance of democracy,” Modi said.

On his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi also lauded Indian athletes. “This month, many great news has come for India from the sports world. The Indian team has increased the glory of the tricolour by winning the Women's Junior Asia Cup for the first time. This month, our men's hockey team won the Junior Asia Cup, along with this we have also become the winning team in the history of this tournament,” the PM said.

“A few days ago, the Khelo India University Games were organised in Uttar Pradesh. A lot of enthusiasm was seen among the youth. Our youth have made eleven records in these games. Earlier there was a time when India used to get information about international events but usually, India was nowhere in that but today we have a long list of successes. This shows the power of the youth of the country.” Modi added.

Modi also lauded India's increasing capability to deal with natural disasters as he expressed confidence that the people of Kutch will quickly recover from the devastation caused by cyclone Biparjoy.

The prime minister said after the devastating earthquake two decades ago, people had expressed doubts on whether Kutch will be able to recover from the destruction.

But the people of Kutch recovered from the disaster, he said.

Modi also said that in the last few years, India's disaster management capability has increased and it is becoming an example.

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau on Thursday evening, leaving a trail of destruction in Kutch and Saurashtra regions of Gujarat.

