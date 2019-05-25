PM Narendra Modi’s thanksgiving visit to Varanasi on Monday

After the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) landslide victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi on a thanksgiving visit on May 27.

He will also be offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple during the visit.

“I will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek my mother’s blessing. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me,” Modi tweeted on Saturday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Varanasi on May 27 morning. He will also be visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple,” said district magistrate Surendra Singh.

His thanksgiving visit was likely to include a road show, sources in the BJP indicated.

Modi won the Varanasi parliamentary seat by a margin 4,79,505 votes, defeating his nearest rival Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party.

BJP workers plan to shower petals on Modi on the way to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The BJP’s Kashi region spokesperson Navratan Rathi said preparations to give a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi have begun.

The preparations will be completed by Sunday evening.

First Published: May 25, 2019 23:03 IST