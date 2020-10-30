e-paper
Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi to visit Statue of Unity as part of Gujarat tour

PM Narendra Modi to visit Statue of Unity as part of Gujarat tour

Modi, who was the chief minister of Gujarat before he became the Prime Minister of the country, has a packed itinerary for the tour that began Friday

india Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 10:05 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, will visit the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue and the nation’s homage to the country’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on Saturday.

Modi, who was the chief minister of the western state before he became the Prime Minister of the country, has a packed itinerary for the tour that began Friday.

The Prime Minister will also pay his respects to the family of Keshubhai Patel, a former chief minister of Gujarat who passed away after a prolonged illness on Thursday, in Gandhinagar on Friday morning.

Another item on the Prime Minister's programme is a visit to the Arogya Van and Arogya Kutir at Kevadia. He will also visit an Ekta Mall and inaugurate a Children’s Nutrition Park.

He will also lay the foundation stone of several other projects and inaugurate a Jungle Safari and Geodesic Dome Aviary in the afternoon.

He will then inaugurate Dynamic Dam Lighting around 7pm.

Subsequently, the website of the Statue of Unity (in all UN languages) and the Kevadia mobile app will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

