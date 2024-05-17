PM only wants his post, won't make way for next generation: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's only goal is his own re-election, and that the latter does not want to step aside for a younger generation. File: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and SSUBT chief Uddhav Thackeray. Satish Bate/ HT Photo

“Modi is eager to get back the PM's post, instead of paving the way for the next generation,” Thackeray, a former ally of the Prime Minister's BJP, said at an election rally in Thane amid the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The ex-Maharashtra chief minister's remark comes at a time when leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc, one of whose constituents is the SSUBT, have been questioning the PM's decision to seek a third consecutive term despite nearing 75 years of age.

The opposition parties cite what many say is a “rule” within the BJP that leaders who are 75 or above must retire from active politics. The PM will attain the said age on September 17, 2025.

Others, meanwhile, claim that after turning 75, Modi will resign from the top post, and he will be succeeded by Union home minister Amit Shah, 59, who has been his closest aide since his days as the chief minister of Gujarat.

Leading the charge is Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Since being released on interim bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case, Kejriwal has repeatedly asserted that upon turning 75, PM Modi will handover the reins to Amit Shah. AAP, too, is a member of the INDIA bloc.

In response, the BJP has stated that there is no rule in the party's constitution that requires members who are at least 75, to quit politics, with Shah himself saying that the Prime Minister will first win his third term, and then continue to lead the country "even after 2029."

The next Lok Sabha elections are due in 2029, if not necessitated earlier.

(With PTI inputs)