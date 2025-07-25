PM to attend Chola emperor’s birth anniversary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Tamil Nadu this Sunday to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Chola emperor Rajendra Chola and join the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival, which is being held from July 23 to July 27, at Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur district, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Tamil Nadu this Sunday to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Chola emperor Rajendra Chola and join the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival (File photo)

“...our PM is set to visit the iconic Gangaikonda Cholapuram on July 27th and will release a commemorative coin honouring one of the greatest emperors of India, Rajendra Chola, marking 1,000 years since his Gangetic conquest, a milestone for Tamil culture & heritage,” former state BJP president K Annamalai posted on X.

“This is a historic moment that awaits Tamil Nadu & Bharat,” he further said, adding that this is in line with the PM’s reverence for Tamil language and culture.

The celebration also commemorates 1,000 years of Rajendra Chola’s legendary maritime expedition to South East Asia and the commencement of the construction of the iconic Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple, a magnificent example of Chola architecture

This marks the latest political upmanship in the state between the ruling DMK which is organising a slew of events to mark the Chola king’s birthday and the opposition BJP which is trying to expand in Tamil Nadu.

A day ago, chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin said that his government has undertaken works to embellish the Cholagangam tank in Ariyalur district. July 23 is the beginning of the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival celebrating the birth anniversary of Rajendra Chola I (1014–1044 CE), known for his maritime expedition.

“The Cholagangam waterbody is a massive tank he developed near Gangaikonda Cholapuram about 1,000 years ago to mark the success of his Gangetic military expedition. The emperor brought Ganga water to fill this vast lake, celebrating his northern conquests and legacy,” Annamalai said. Currently, it is also known as Ponneri.

The CM had allocated ₹12 crore to develop the Cholagangam tank to benefit 1,374 acres of cultivable land.

“In continuation of these, on the birth anniversary of Rajendra Chola, I am delighted to announce that water resource development works and tourism development works will be carried out in the Cholagangam lake created by him,” Stalin posted on X on July 23. “I announced that a museum would be set up in his capital Gangaikonda Cholapuram to showcase the historical significance and overseas trade links of the Chola Empire, and laid the foundation stone for it last January.”

Rajendra Chola I (1014–1044 CE) was one of the most powerful and visionary rulers in Indian history. Under his leadership, the Chola Empire expanded its influence across South and Southeast Asia. He established Gangaikonda Cholapuram as the imperial capital after his victorious campaigns, and the temple he built there served as a beacon of Shaiva devotion, monumental architecture, and administrative prowess for over 250 years, PIB said. Today, the temple stands as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, renowned for its intricate sculptures, Chola bronzes, and ancient inscriptions.

The PM’s tribute “not only honours a timeless icon of Indian unity but also revives national pride in our civilizational achievements,” Annamalai said. “By releasing this coin, our beloved PM reminds us to celebrate those who upheld the greatness of India both culturally and geographically, across the subcontinent and beyond.”

He added that the PM has taken historic steps to honour Tamil heritage nationally through the celebration of Kasi Tamil Sangamam, Sourashtra Tamil Sangamam and the installation of the Chola’s Sengol in the new Parliament.

On July 27, Modi will be joined by heads (adheenams) of Tamil Shaivite mutts. Nineteen adheenams had participated when the Sengol was installed at the inauguration of the new Parliament building in Delhi in 2023. The Aadi Thiruvathirai festival also celebrates the Tamil Shaiva Bhakti tradition, supported by the Cholas and immortalized by the 63 Nayanmars—the saint-poets of Tamil Shaivism and Rajendra Chola’s birth star, Thiruvathirai (Ardra), begins on 23rd July, PIB said.

The outreach to the adheenams is being viewed as the BJP’s attempt to appease various communities in Tamil Nadu since their followers come from several communities, including OBCs. “The participation of adheenams in PM’s event in just two years shows that they are inclined towards the BJP,” a senior leader of the party said not wishing to be named.

“The key aims of the festival are to highlight the profound philosophical roots of Shaiva Siddhanta and the role of Tamil in its dissemination; to honour the contributions of the Nayanmars to the spiritual fabric of Tamil culture; and to celebrate the extraordinary legacy of Rajendra Chola I and the Chola dynasty in promoting Shaivism, temple architecture, literature, and classical arts,” the PIB said.