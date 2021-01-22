PM to launch programme to allot 'patta' to over a lakh in Assam tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will launch a special programme of the Assam government to distribute land 'patta' or land allotment certificates to over one lakh landless indigenous people.
"Tomorrow morning I would be among the people of Assam. At a programme in Sivasagar, 1.06 lakh land pattas/allotment certificates will be distributed. We are committed to doing everything possible to preserve the rights and unique culture of the great state of Assam," PM Modi tweeted on Friday.
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The prime minister will formally launch the distribution of land 'patta' to more than one lakh indigenous people who have been living uncertain lives for decades. No government in Assam has ever took such a people-friendly initiative in the past."
Sonowal said to fulfil people's aspirations, the BJP- led government took this initiative to safeguard 'jati, mati and bheti (community, land and roots).
This is for the first time since independence that such a large number of people will be given 'patta' in Assam in one go, news agency PTI reported.
The event will be held at Jerenga Pothar in Sivasagar district, a historical place connected with Assam's erstwhile Ahom kingdom.
The Sonowal government has already allotted land 'patta' to more than one lakh landless indigenous families.
Subsequently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also start his two-day visit to Assam and Meghalaya, and will visit Guwahati on January 23.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala logs another Covid-19 surge with 6753 new infections, TPR rises to 11.63%
- A person who had returned from the UK two weeks back in north Kerala’s Kannur has been detected with the modified strain of the virus. With this, the total number of modified virus cases has gone up to 10 in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM announces govt jobs to kin of farmers who died during protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mulayam Singh’s biopic set for release in Uttar Pradesh on January 29
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Navy's R-Day tableau to showcase its stellar role in 1971 Indo-Pak war
- As per a statement issued by the Indian Navy, the theme of the tableau for the 2021 Republic Day Parade is titled 'Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive'. The forward section of the tableau will showcase the attack on Karachi harbour by missile boats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM to launch programme to allot 'patta' to over a lakh in Assam tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: IRCTC to resume e-catering services from Feb
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRCTC to resume e-catering services in phases from February
- Initially, the services will be introduced in around 30 railway stations catering to approximately 250 trains.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO ranks Rajasthan best-prepared state for Covid vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Countries offered Chinese vaccines turn to India for Covid-19 shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hours after Rajib Banerjee quits govt, TMC expels Bally MLA Vaishali Dalmiya
- Though a newcomer in politics, Dalmiya was considered a high-profile lawmaker as she is the daughter of Jagmohan Dalmiya, who served as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From J-K to Kerala, bird flu spreads to 13 Indian states, union territories
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC exam: No extra chance for those who missed last attempt due to Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No angle ruled out yet': What we know so far on Serum Institute fire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will India send vaccines to Pak if there is a request? MEA responds
- Pakistan has not yet placed orders for commercial supplies of vaccines and authorities have been racing to procure doses to begin inoculating the most vulnerable segments of the population. China on Thursday offered 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to Pakistan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCB catches 2 Lankans sitting tight in Chennai, unravels Pak drug syndicate
- Lashkar operative David Coleman Headley, arrested by the US in 2009, had revealed the link between drug trafficking and terrorism emanating from Pakistan, telling interrogators how ISI used profits from the drug trade to fund terror
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox