PM visits Sis Ganj Gurudwara on 400th Prakash Purab, Rahul Gandhi greets Sikhs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi on 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur. An official of the PM’s office said no special security arrangements were made either on his route or at the Gurudwara.

“Prayed at Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib today. We can never forget the life, ideals and supreme sacrifice of Sri Teg Bahadur Ji,” PM tweeted, and shared photographs of him praying at the Gurudwara.

The visit comes at a time when the gurudwaras were holding oxygen ‘langars’ to help deal with the shortage of the life-saving gas for Covid patients in hospitals across the country.

Earlier in the morning, PM offered his tributes to the ninth Guru of Sikhism and said, “On the special occasion of his 400th Parkash Purab, I bow to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. He is widely respected globally for his courage and his efforts to serve the downtrodden. He refused to bow to tyranny and injustice. His supreme sacrifice gives strength and motivation to many.”

Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the ninth Sikh Guru and extended his wishes to the community on the festival.

“Best wishes to all of you on the light festival of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib. In this difficult time, we have to support each other with the strength of faith and brotherhood,” Rahul wrote on his telegram channel while adding that people should follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

On April 8, PM Modi chaired a high-level virtual meeting to discuss the year long calendar of celebrations to mark this occasion. He then said it was important for the new generation to know and understand the stages of his (Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur) life.

“From Guru Nanak Dev to Guru Tegh Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh - our Sikh Guru tradition is a philosophy of life in itself,” PM had said.