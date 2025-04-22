PM calls on bureaucrats to follow principle of ‘Nagrik Devo Bhava’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called bureaucrats to follow the principle of “Nagrik Devo Bhava (Citizen is God)” while serving the nation, further urging the civil servants to see themselves not just as administrators but as architects of “Viksit Bharat (Developed India).” Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 17th Civil Services Day event at the Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

Addressing the 17th Civil Services Day celebration at Vigyan Bhawan, Modi said that bureaucracy must transform into a key enabler and become a “facilitator of growth”. Underscoring the immense responsibility on civil servants to ensure that India becomes the world’s third-largest economy at the earliest, he urged them to prevent any delays in achieving this critical objective.

“Just as we say ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ (The guest is god), we must move forward with the mantra of ‘Nagrik Devo Bhava’ (The citizen is god). You must prepare yourself not just as a civil servant, but as an architect of a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” he said.

During the event, the Prime Minister called on civil servants to be “tech savvy” and become experts in “data-driven decision-making”. “You’re already witnessing how rapidly Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Physics are evolving... You must prepare yourselves—and the entire system—for this future technology revolution, so we can deliver the best services to citizens and meet their aspirations.”

“The policies we are working on today, the decisions we are making, are going to shape the future of the next thousand years. India’s aspirational society – youth, farmers, women – their dreams are soaring to unprecedented heights. To fulfil these extraordinary aspirations, extraordinary speed is essential,” Modi told the civil servants while reiterating the need to make policies and schemes more efficient and accessible through technology.

Modi reminded the bureaucrats about the real meaning of holistic development. This year’s theme—holistic development—was central to the PM’s address. He said holistic development is not just a theme but a commitment and a promise to the people of the nation.

“Real progress does not mean small changes but full-scale impact –– clean water in every home, quality education for every child, financial access for every entrepreneur and benefits of digital economy for every village. No village, no family, no citizen is left behind. This is holistic development. Quality in governance is determined by how deeply schemes reach the people and their real impact on the ground,” he said.

At the ceremony, 16 awards were presented to officers and districts under categories including Holistic Development of Districts, the Aspirational Blocks Programme, and Innovation. Among the recognized districts were Rajkot, Gomati, Tinsukia, Koraput, and Kupwara, where initiatives such as increased school attendance and the adoption of solar power have yielded tangible results.

In his address, PM Modi also spoke about the role of the bureaucracy and the visible impact in districts such as Rajkot, Gomati, Tinsukia, Koraput, and Kupwara, where significant progress has been made, from increasing school attendance to adopting solar power.

Mentioning the rapid changes occurring globally, noting how even within families, interactions with younger generations can make one feel outdated due to the fast pace of change, PM Modi highlighted the swift evolution of gadgets every two to three years and how children are growing up amid these transformations.

“In the age of technology, governance is not about managing systems, it is about multiplying possibilities.... We must increase the competence of civil servants so that we can prepare a future-ready civil service India’s bureaucracy, work processes. Policymaking cannot operate on outdated frameworks,” he said.

Highlighting that over the past 10 years, India has progressed from incremental change to impactful transformation, PM Modi said the country’s governance model is now focused on next generation reforms, leveraging technology and innovative practices to bridge the gap between the government and citizens. “With the right intent, planning, and execution, transformation is possible even in remote areas,” he added.

Citing the example of the MSME sector, he highlighted the importance of Mission Manufacturing and how the success of this mission is heavily reliant on MSMEs. PM pointed out that amidst global changes, MSMEs, startups, and young entrepreneurs in India have an unprecedented opportunity.

“While the goal of Indian industries is to create globally best products, the goal of India’s bureaucracy must be to provide the world’s best ease of compliance environment,” he said.

PM Modi outlined India’s ambitious goals for the coming years, including energy security, clean energy, advancements in sports, and achievements in space exploration, emphasizing the importance of raising India’s flag high in every sector.