PMLA case: Robert Vadra gets 4 weeks to file rejoinder to ED reply

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 01:45 IST

The Delhi high court on Wednesday granted four weeks’ time to businessman Robert Vadra to file a rejoinder to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) reply to his plea seeking quashing of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A bench of justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal listed the matter for further hearing on November 18 after senior advocate KTS Tulsi, representing Vadra, sought some time to file the rejoinder to ED’s reply and said the documents were almost ready.

He also submitted that the ED has claimed that Vadra suppressed material facts in his petition before the high court.

However, there was no suppression of facts on his part, the counsel said.

“They do not give the copy of ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) and then they say I have suppressed facts. They provided me the ECIR copy only after court’s order. I have disclosed all the facts which were in my knowledge. There is no suppression on my part,” said Tulsi.

Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.

The case is being probed under the provisions of the PMLA.

