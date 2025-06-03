Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
PM to meet council of ministers on June 4

BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Jun 03, 2025 05:16 AM IST

PM Modi is likely to set the agenda for the remainder of the government’s term as well as outline the sectors that will see a renewed push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the council of ministers on June 4, days ahead of the first anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s third term in office on June 9, people aware of the matter said.

PM Modi is likely to set the agenda for the remainder of the government’s term as well as outline the sectors that will see a renewed push, the people added.

The council of ministers also includes leaders from the BJP’s alliance partners in the NDA — the Janata Dal (United), the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), the Telugu Desam Party, the Shiv Sena, the Apna Dal (Soneylal), the Janata Dal (Secular), the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and the Republican Party of India.

“The ministries have put together reports of their yearlong achievements that will be shared with the people. The PM usually sets the agenda for the government, which the ministries and departments will then be instructed to follow,” a person aware of the details said.

The meeting comes on the heels of Operation Sindoor, India’s military strikes against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last month in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

The meeting also comes at a time when the BJP has planned a slew of events to celebrate the completion of 11 years of PM Modi-led government at the Centre. The Modi-led Union government completed 11 years in office on May 26.

As part of its “11 Years of Modi Government — Sankalp Se Siddhi (from commitment to accomplishment)” programmes, the BJP has instructed its lawmakers, legislators, corporators, and local body representatives to ensure 100% enrolment in centrally sponsored schemes, such as Ayushman Bharat Yojana for senior citizens.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / PM to meet council of ministers on June 4
