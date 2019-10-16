e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Podcast: Shoaib Daniyal on How the BJP Conquered West Bengal

When India went to the polls in the Spring of 2019, there were few states that election observers were watching more closely than the state of West Bengal.

india Updated: Oct 16, 2019 08:11 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

When India went to the polls in the Spring of 2019, there were few states that election observers were watching more closely than the state of West Bengal. Home to 100 million Indians and responsible for 42 seats in Parliament, West Bengal is always a state worth watching.

 

Yet, this time was different. For decades, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a bit player in this eastern state. For three decades, the state was a bastion of India’s Communist parties. And since 2011, the state has been dominated by Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress, a popular Bengali regional party. And, yet, in 2019 the BJP did the unthinkable. It won 18 of Bengal’s seats--earning a stunning 40 percent of the vote. And it did so despite having a minimal party organization on the ground.

This summer, Milan sat down with Shoaib Daniyal of the Indian digital news site Scroll.in. During the election, Shoaib did some of the most interesting and most illuminating reporting on the electoral battle in Bengal. Here’s our conversation from the Hindustan Times studio in New Delhi from this July.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 08:11 IST

top news
Delhi air gets toxic, NASA’s crop burning images point to worse days ahead
Delhi air gets toxic, NASA’s crop burning images point to worse days ahead
‘Cut rates, reform more to revive economy’: IMF tells India
‘Cut rates, reform more to revive economy’: IMF tells India
Mapping Shiv Sena’s dynamic with new big brother BJP
Mapping Shiv Sena’s dynamic with new big brother BJP
Modi factor, internal strife in Opposition behind BJP rise in Haryana
Modi factor, internal strife in Opposition behind BJP rise in Haryana
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
How the Saras aircraft will be a game-changer | Analysis
How the Saras aircraft will be a game-changer | Analysis
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
Will hold off on vote: Pelosi on impeachment probe against Trump
Will hold off on vote: Pelosi on impeachment probe against Trump
trending topics
Sunny LeoneSourav GangulyGoogle Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL LaunchDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyPMC BankMohena SinghAPJ Abdul Kalam Birth AnniversaryKarwa Chauth Mehendi Designs
don't miss
latest news
India News