Podcast: ‘You can leave Kashmir but Kashmir never leaves you’: Rahul Pandita

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:59 IST

This week on Grand Tamasha, Milan Vaishnav (Director of the South Asia programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace) sits down with journalist Rahul Pandita to talk about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rahul Pandita has an intense personal connection to the state - he was just fourteen years old when he and his Kashmiri Pandit family were forced into exile.

Pandita speaks with Milan about a recent reporting trip he took to Kashmir in the aftermath of the government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, ending seven decades of constitutional autonomy for the state.

Milan and Rahul also deliberate on the fall-out of the government’s move, the contradictory narratives from the ground, and the prospects for violence. Rahul also explains his frustration with mainstream media’s “apocalyptic” reporting from Kashmir, which he says fails to adequately report all sides of the story.

Rahul documented the heartbreaking story of Kashmir and his connection to it in his 2013 book, Our Moon Has Blood Clots: A Memoir of a Lost Home in Kashmir.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 14:30 IST