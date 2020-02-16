Poems, songs and slogans find a place in Kejriwal’s speech

india

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 14:31 IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal peppered his speech with a poem, song and slogans after taking the reigns of the Delhi government for the third time on Sunday.

The 51-year-old chief minister and six of his ministers were sworn-in by Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in front of a massive cheering crowd at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

Arvind Kejriwal began his address with slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ and spoke about his party’s victory—the AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly— and he plans to do in the office in the next five years.

As the crowd at Ramlila Maidan with tricolours and AAP flags clapped, the AAP chief also recited a Hindi poem that spoke about what his government has claimed to have brought. It also spoke about his government’s priorities and tasks.

Kejriwal finished his speech with the Hindi song Hum Honge Kaamyaab or We shall Overcome.

Thousands of people turned up at the Ramlila Maidan as more than 5000 security personnel, including the personnel of Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, kept a watch during the oath-taking ceremony.

The sprawling venue decked with tricolours, party flags, posters and placards saw AAP workers and the audience with the tricolour painted on their faces.

The national anthem and patriotic songs could also be heard at the Ramlila Maidan, which hosted people wearing the AAP’s caps cheering and shouting slogans.

The AAP stormed back to power in the bitterly fought Delhi assembly elections that took place on February 8. It won 62 of the 70 seats while BJP bagged the remaining eight seats.