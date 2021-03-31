Watch: Aurangabad MP, without mask, cheers as lockdown gets nixed, says cops can take action

As Maharashtra is struggling with an increasing number of Covid-19 cases and the government has banned any political, religious, cultural procession, a celebration broke out in Aurangabad late on Tuesday night. And the celebration was because the Aurangabad administration decided against imposing a lockdown. AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel was spotted in the celebration, without a mask. His supporters gathered and carried him on their shoulders.





#WATCH Maharashtra: AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel's supporters carried him on shoulders & celebrated y'day in Aurangabad after admn decided to lift lockdown there. He says, "I thank people who supported our demand (to lift lockdown)& admn which understood that lockdown will affect poor"

As a complaint against him was filed on Wednesday, the MP told news agency ANI that police can take action against him as he was spotted without a mask, but others should not bother. "I thank people who supported our demand to cancel lockdown and the administration which understood that lockdown will affect poor," he said.

"It is being said that I didn't wear a mask or called the celebration. Let me clarify, I didn't ask people to gather. They came themselves as they were happy," the MP said.

The lockdown was supposed to be imposed from Tuesday night till April 9 but got cancelled at the last moment.

Aurangabad is one of the 10 districts in India which have the highest number of active Covid-19 cases at present. Given the situation of the district, a decision to impose complete lockdown was taken but there was public resentment against the decision, the district administration said.

On Wednesday, Aurangabad city reported 732 new Covid-19 infections.