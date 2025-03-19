Police case against BJP MLA for vulgar remarks on actor Ranya Rao

BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal was booked on Tuesday for making derogatory remarks about Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who was recently arrested in a gold smuggling case, news agency PTI reported. Cops suspects Ranya Rao was part of a larger gold smuggling network.(Facebook/Ranya Rao)

The case was registered at the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), based on a complaint filed by Akula Anuradha.

According to the FIR, Yatnal made the offensive remarks while speaking to the media in Vijayapura on Monday. The complainant claimed that the MLA’s comments were “objectionable, vulgar, and disrespectful” towards Rao, who she described as a multi-language actress with a respectable reputation in society.

What did Basangouda Patil Yatnal say?

Yatnal has landed in trouble for his vulgar remark on Ranya Rao, alleging that she "hid gold everywhere she has holes."

Ranya Rao, was arrested by the DRI on March 3 upon her arrival at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport from Dubai. Authorities seized 14.2 kg of foreign-origin gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore from her.

Yatnal also claimed to have gathered detailed information on those involved, including ministers, and vowed to expose them in the upcoming Assembly session.

Ranya Rao alleged gold smuggling case

Harshavardhini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao, the stepdaughter of senior Karnataka IPS officer DGP K Ramachandra Rao, was arrested on March 3 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after authorities seized 14.2 kg of foreign-origin gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore from her possession.

Following her arrest, a raid at her residence led to the recovery of gold jewellery valued at ₹2.06 crore and cash amounting to ₹2.67 crore. Investigators suspect she was part of a larger smuggling network.