Police file charge sheet in Bengaluru PG murder case

The Koramangala police on Saturday submitted a 1,205-page charge sheet in the court in connection with the murder a 24-year-old woman at her PG hostel in Koramangala’s VR Layout, police said. The charge sheet, consisting of 1,205 pages and supported by testimonies from 85 witnesses, was presented against the accused (File photo)

The charge sheet, consisting of 1,205 pages and supported by testimonies from 85 witnesses, was presented against the accused, Abhishek Ghoshi (23), a resident of Begum Ganj in Madhya Pradesh, to the 39 ACMM court.

The incident took place on the night of July 23, when the victim, Kriti Kumari, a resident VR Layout in Koramangala for past three years and originally from Bihar, was found murdered in her PG. She used to work in a tech company. The police said that Abhishek, who was unemployed, had allegedly been in a relationship with the girl for several years. He used to frequently travel to Bengaluru to Kriti.

According to the charge sheet, the relationship between Kriti and Abhishek began to deteriorate when the woman discovered that Abhishek had falsely claimed to have secured a job. When she realised he was not serious about his job search, she began distancing herself from him. This angered Abhishek, who started creating disturbances at PG.

In an effort to avoid further confrontations, Kriti moved her roommate to another PG just days before the incident. However, on July 23, Abhishek came to her PG at around 11 pm and slit her throat, the charge sheet stated.

“The motive behind the murder is grudge against Kriti,’’ investigation officer Inspector B Nataraj told HT.

“After committing the murder, Abhishek returned to his hometown in Madhya Pradesh and confessed to his parents that he had killed Kriti. The Bengaluru police, who traced his whereabouts by contacting his parents, coordinated with the local police in Madhya Pradesh to apprehend him. He was booked under BNS 103 (murder),” he said.

Followed by the incident, the police and BBMP enforced strict guidelines to PG s in city.