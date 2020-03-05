e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Police seek contempt of court action against Harsh Mander over speech at Jamia

Police seek contempt of court action against Harsh Mander over speech at Jamia

Activist Harsh Mander had made derogatory remarks against the Supreme Court, which was first picked up by a judge at hearing on Wednesday.

india Updated: Mar 05, 2020 09:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Activist Harsh Mander had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking FIR against politicians for inflammatory speeches.
Activist Harsh Mander had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking FIR against politicians for inflammatory speeches. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
         

The Delhi Police sought initiation of contempt proceedings in the Supreme Court against activist Harsh Mander for his remarks against the top court. The police made this submission in an affidavit filed in the court on Wednesday.

The court was hearing petitions, including one by Mander, for registration of first information reports (FIRs) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for alleged hate speech that may have instigated the violence in Northeast Delhi last week.

But, the focus of the Supreme Court turned to a December speech made by Mander in which he spoke about the court.

One of the judges on the bench, justice BR Gavai, reportedly first mentioned the speech. This was picked up by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the Centre in the case. He alleged that Mander had made derogatory remarks against the top court at a rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, at Jamia Milia Islamia.

Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police, said he had a transcript of the speech . According to him, Mander allegedly said he did not have faith in the apex court and that it did not safeguard “humanity, secularism and equality” in the cases relating to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Ayodhya, and Kashmir. He added that Mander also said “ultimate justice” could only be received on the streets.

“If this is what you feel about the court, then we have to decide what to do with you”, Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, heading the bench, remarked.

The bench even refused to hear Mander’s plea and asked the Delhi Police to submit an affidavit.

Mander is known for taking a contemptuous stand and bringing the judiciary as an institution and individual judges to disrepute, Delhi Police said in its affidavit.

“It is, therefore, submitted that the petition filed by Sh. Harsh Mander may kindly be dismissed with exemplary costs and proceedings of contempt of court be initiated against him,” the affidavit added.

Mander’s lawyer, advocate Karuna Nundy, denied the allegations. She asked for a copy of the transcript. The court gave Mander the liberty to file his response to the allegations made by the solicitor general.

tags
top news
Man passes on videos of vital installations in Jammu to Pak, arrested: Report
Man passes on videos of vital installations in Jammu to Pak, arrested: Report
Police seek contempt of court action against Harsh Mander over speech at Jamia
Police seek contempt of court action against Harsh Mander over speech at Jamia
Dabholkar murder case: Norwegian divers recover pistol from seabed
Dabholkar murder case: Norwegian divers recover pistol from seabed
ED books Jet Airways’ Naresh Goyal, his wife in alleged money laundering case
ED books Jet Airways’ Naresh Goyal, his wife in alleged money laundering case
‘When you are out of form..’: Sehwag reacts to Kohli’s struggles in NZ
‘When you are out of form..’: Sehwag reacts to Kohli’s struggles in NZ
Kia Carnival effect? Toyota launches Innova Crysta Leadership Edition
Kia Carnival effect? Toyota launches Innova Crysta Leadership Edition
Violence in north-east Delhi well-planned and one-sided: Minorities panel
Violence in north-east Delhi well-planned and one-sided: Minorities panel
‘Cradle of global terrorism:’ India slams Pakistan over J&K issue at UNHRC
‘Cradle of global terrorism:’ India slams Pakistan over J&K issue at UNHRC
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news