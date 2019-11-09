Police station in-charge suspended, 7 booked after MP BJP leader commits suicide

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 01:31 IST

A police station head was suspended and seven people were booked for abetment of suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district on Friday after a BJP leader allegedly consumed poison at the police station after being repeatedly harassed by the accused.

Krishna Kumar Pandey, the BJP leader and resident of Kamtana village under Amanganj police station, allegedly consumed poison in the bathroom of the police station on Thursday afternoon.

He consumed the poison after he and his family members were brought to the police station in connection with a complaint lodged by a woman, who is one of the accused now according to the first information report (FIR) lodged on Friday.

Pandey died on his way to the district hospital in Satna from Amanganj on Thursday night.

Panna’s superintendent of police Mayank Awasthi suspended Sunita Jatav and an FIR was lodged against the seven people, most of whom belong to the same family.

A woman member of the family had lodged the police complaint regarding her alleged harassment by Pandey. Before that, her elder sister had accused Pandey of sexually harassing her, said police.

“The FIR was lodged under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against seven persons, including three women, on the ground of a complaint lodged by the deceased’s brother,” additional SP BKS Parihar said.

“Police are yet to arrest the accused,” he said.

The BJP leader’s brother Bharat Pandey alleged in his complaint that Krishna Kumar Pandey was being continuously harassed by the accused for the past one year by lodging police complaints on baseless charges.

“On Thursday day, my brother was taken to the police station where he was abused and insulted by the accused and the police station in-charge in front of his wife, children and other family members. Hence, he consumed poison in the police station,” Bharat Pandey said.

Krishna Kumar Pandey had levelled charges against the accused and held them responsible for his suicide in his dying declaration.