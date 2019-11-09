e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Police station in-charge suspended, 7 booked after MP BJP leader commits suicide

Krishna Kumar Pandey, the BJP leader and resident of Kamtana village under Amanganj police station, allegedly consumed poison in the bathroom of the police station on Thursday afternoon.

india Updated: Nov 09, 2019 01:31 IST
Anupam Pateriya and Amit Singh
Anupam Pateriya and Amit Singh
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Sagar
Image used for representational purpose only.
Image used for representational purpose only.
         

A police station head was suspended and seven people were booked for abetment of suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district on Friday after a BJP leader allegedly consumed poison at the police station after being repeatedly harassed by the accused.

Krishna Kumar Pandey, the BJP leader and resident of Kamtana village under Amanganj police station, allegedly consumed poison in the bathroom of the police station on Thursday afternoon.

He consumed the poison after he and his family members were brought to the police station in connection with a complaint lodged by a woman, who is one of the accused now according to the first information report (FIR) lodged on Friday.

Pandey died on his way to the district hospital in Satna from Amanganj on Thursday night.

Panna’s superintendent of police Mayank Awasthi suspended Sunita Jatav and an FIR was lodged against the seven people, most of whom belong to the same family.

A woman member of the family had lodged the police complaint regarding her alleged harassment by Pandey. Before that, her elder sister had accused Pandey of sexually harassing her, said police.

“The FIR was lodged under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against seven persons, including three women, on the ground of a complaint lodged by the deceased’s brother,” additional SP BKS Parihar said.

“Police are yet to arrest the accused,” he said.

The BJP leader’s brother Bharat Pandey alleged in his complaint that Krishna Kumar Pandey was being continuously harassed by the accused for the past one year by lodging police complaints on baseless charges.

“On Thursday day, my brother was taken to the police station where he was abused and insulted by the accused and the police station in-charge in front of his wife, children and other family members. Hence, he consumed poison in the police station,” Bharat Pandey said.

Krishna Kumar Pandey had levelled charges against the accused and held them responsible for his suicide in his dying declaration.

tags
top news
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Ayodhya verdictKartarpur Corridor OpeningNTA UGC NET Admit CardKartarpur CorridorNetflixAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

India News