Home / India News / Police suspect former Kerala Ranji player’s death a murder, son detained

Police suspect former Kerala Ranji player’s death a murder, son detained

Police found Thambi’s son in a drunken state at the house where Thambi’s body was lying and decomposing for two days.

india Updated: Jun 10, 2020 00:04 IST
HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Former Kerala Ranji player was found dead at his son’s residence and his body was found to be decomposing.
Former Kerala Ranji player was found dead at his son’s residence and his body was found to be decomposing.(Stock photo/Representative use)
         

Former Kerala Ranji Trophy player Jayamohan Thambi’s (64) death is suspected to be a case of murder, said Kerala police on Tuesday, adding his son has been detained for questioning in the case.

Thambi was found dead in his Thiruvananthapuram house on Monday. His body was two-days old and was found in a decomposed state. He was staying with his son, who later told police that he was not aware of his death.

In post-mortem, it was found that Thambi died of a serious head injury and police also found some traces of a struggle in the report. Police suspect that the injury was allegedly inflicted by his son who is said to be an alcoholic. Though odour emanated from the two-day old decomposing body, his son who was found in the house in a drunken stupor, told police that he had no idea how his father died.

Police have started questioning his son Aswin Thampy. Jayamohan’s wife had predeceased him. A wicket keeper batsman, Thambi had donned Kerala’s jersey in many first- class matches between 1979 and 83. Later, he joined the State Bank of Travancore and held many positions. He is survived by two sons, his first son is settled in Bengaluru. His other family members refused to comment saying a police investigation was on.

India’s ties with Nepal set for deep freeze after Kathmandu’s decisive step on new map
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
‘Time for racial justice’: Biden in video message at George Floyd’s funeral
Assam gas well fire could take 4 weeks to extinguish, says OIL
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Tensions rise as China sends fighter jets after US transport plane flies over Taiwan
Covid-free: 9 countries which stopped virus, from New Zealand to Montenegro
