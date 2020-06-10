Police suspect former Kerala Ranji player’s death a murder, son detained

india

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 00:04 IST

Former Kerala Ranji Trophy player Jayamohan Thambi’s (64) death is suspected to be a case of murder, said Kerala police on Tuesday, adding his son has been detained for questioning in the case.

Thambi was found dead in his Thiruvananthapuram house on Monday. His body was two-days old and was found in a decomposed state. He was staying with his son, who later told police that he was not aware of his death.

In post-mortem, it was found that Thambi died of a serious head injury and police also found some traces of a struggle in the report. Police suspect that the injury was allegedly inflicted by his son who is said to be an alcoholic. Though odour emanated from the two-day old decomposing body, his son who was found in the house in a drunken stupor, told police that he had no idea how his father died.

Police have started questioning his son Aswin Thampy. Jayamohan’s wife had predeceased him. A wicket keeper batsman, Thambi had donned Kerala’s jersey in many first- class matches between 1979 and 83. Later, he joined the State Bank of Travancore and held many positions. He is survived by two sons, his first son is settled in Bengaluru. His other family members refused to comment saying a police investigation was on.