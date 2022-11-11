Policies being devised to spread fear: Rahul targets Centre in Maharashtra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday mounted an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying they were spreading fear among people with their policies.

Addressing a rally in Nanded during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which he is leading, he also alluded to the 2016 demonetisation exercise as well as the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in an attempt to corner the Centre and said farmers were toiling but getting no return under the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Jayant Patil, Baramati MP Supriya Sule and former minister Jitendra Awhad shared the stage with Gandhi. “Modi ji announced demonetisation saying that he is fighting against black money. A few days later, he said if black money is not eliminated then he can be hanged,” Gandhi said.

Also Read | Twitter told to block handles of Cong, Bharat Jodo Yatra over copyright issues, party says 'not aware'

“Six years have passed, but black money still remains in circulation. Policies are being devised to spread fear among people. Farmers are not getting MSP [Minimum Support Price] for their produce or a waiver of their agriculture loans,” the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala added.

Bringing up one of PM Modi’s initial poll promises, Gandhi said: “Where is the ₹15 lakh?... It is also missing the way major projects from Maharashtra have gone missing.”

NCP’s Patil said: “Some people have brought back Britishers strategy of ‘divide and rule’ the country, which needs to be defeated and thus Gandhi has started the Yatra and we are here to support him,” he said.

BJP leader Sambit Patra had hit out at the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Congress on Wednesday.

“They do the Yatra claiming to unite people, but their work is all about breaking the country. Congress party can never unite the country,” Patra said

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON