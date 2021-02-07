Political leaders express solidarity with people affected in Uttarakhand floods
Political leaders across party lines expressed concern over the situation arising from the glacier burst and floods in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district and stood in solidarity with the affected people on Sunday.
Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government is ready to provide all possible help to the people of Uttarakhand in this difficult time.
"The news of the disaster from Chamoli district is very worrying, I pray to God for the safety and efficiency of all people. The government of Delhi is ready to provide all possible help to the people of Uttarakhand in this difficult time," he tweeted.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged party workers to help the affected people.
"The flood tragedy is very tragic following the glacier burst in Chamoli. My condolences are with the people of Uttarakhand. The state government should provide immediate assistance to all the victims. Congress colleagues also join hands in relief work," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh said that the state stands in solidarity with the people of Uttarakhand in this difficult hour. "I am concerned at developments in Uttarakhand after glacier break. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being. Punjab stands in solidarity with the people of Uttarakhand in this difficult hour," Singh tweeted.
Member of Telangana Legislative Council Kavitha Kalvakuntla expressed concern over the destruction and said, "Absolutely heartbreaking to hear the disturbing news of avalanche and floods in parts of Uttarakhand. It is painful to read about the damage that it has caused. Praying for the safety and well-being of Uttarakhand and those affected."
The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath Office tweeted that, "constant monitoring of water level is being done in districts situated on the banks of river Ganga in the state. In case of a rise in the water level, the people settled on the banks of river Ganga will be sent elsewhere. Instructions have been given for relief and rescue."
At least nine bodies have been recovered from the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) site in the Tapovan area following the glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, said Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday.
