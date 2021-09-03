'Political vendetta towards former PM': Congress MP from Assam slams renaming of Orang national park

Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Assam Ripun Bora on Friday tweeted to inform he wrote a letter to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, condemning the state government’s decision to drop the name of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi from that of the Orang national park. In the letter, which he shared on Twitter, Bora alleged that the decision was nothing but “political vendetta towards a former prime minister who differs from the political ideology of your party.”

Wrote a letter to CM Sh. @himantabiswa appealing to revoke the cabinet resolution to withdraw the nomenclature of Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park adopted in the Cabinet Meeting on 1st sep 2021. pic.twitter.com/kzo21wevGk — Ripun Bora (@ripunbora) September 3, 2021

On September 1, the BJP government in Assam decided to remove "Rajiv Gandhi" prefix from Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park, claiming that in a recent interaction with Sarma, prominent members of the Adivasi and tea-tribe community made a request in this regard.

“The decision of your cabinet committee to remove the nomenclature of Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park is most unfortunate and will create a bad precedent in the coming days,” Bora wrote, highlighting the contribution and “landmark” decisions taken by the late Congress leader during his time as the prime minister.

People will also remember Rajiv Gandhi for the historic Assam Accord which ended years long bloodshed during Assam agitation, the former state Congress chief further stated. “The Assam government under late CM Hiteswar Saikia decided to add Rajiv Gandhi’s name to Orang National Park as a mark of honour and respect and, since then, it has got a place at the international level,” he added.

Bora then alleged that the state cabinet “abruptly” decided to remove Gandhi’s name from the park, adding that the people of Assam were “pained” by this. “Such decision will serve no fruitful purpose in leading our state to the path of development. However, it reflects a lack of respect for a leader who sacrificed his life for the country,” Bora wrote.

Established in 1985 as a wildlife sanctuary, the Orang National Park was declared a national park in 1999. It is located on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra and covers an area of nearly 80 square kilometres.

It is the second installation named after Rajiv Gandhi to be renamed in recent days. On August 6, prime minister Narendra Modi announced that the Rajiv Khel Ratna Award will henceforth be known as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.