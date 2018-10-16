Poll strategist Prashant Kishor appointed JD(U) vice president by party chief Nitish Kumar

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor was on Tuesday appointed the vice-president of JD(U) by party chief and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Kishor, who shot to fame for being a part of the successful election campaigns of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and the so-called Grand Alliance in Bihar the following year, had joined the party last month.

“Excited to start my new journey from Bihar!” Kishor had tweeted after joining JD(U).

A resident of Buxar district in the state, Kishor was in the limelight in 2014 when he managed the poll campaign for Modi, the then prime ministerial candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which went on to register its best-ever electoral performance.

A year later, he collaborated with Kumar, who returned to power for his third consecutive term after registering a victory in the Bihar state polls, which the JD(U) fought in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.

Kishor also worked with the Congress in Punjab where the party returned to power by dislodging the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP combine. His collaboration with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, however, failed to bear fruit as it won less than 10 seats in the 403-member assembly in 2017.

