'Pollution quite lethal': Expert backs ban on outdoor school activities in Delhi over ‘very poor’ AQI

Backing the Delhi government's decision to ban outdoor activities in Delhi schools in view of worsening air quality, a doctor in Delhi termed the combination of cold and pollution during the winter months in the national capital as ‘lethal’. A girl skates at Kartavya Path amid dense smog as the air quality remains poor, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

Doctor Avi Kumar, a senior Pulmonology consultant at Fortis Escorts hospital, welcomed the restriction of outdoor activities for school children and also recommended delaying school timings to let children avoid the early morning cold.

"The mixture of cold and pollution is quite lethal. It's a very good decision by the Supreme Court to restrict outdoor activities for children. Early morning hours should also be avoided. The school opening should be delayed for some time till the cold settles down," the doctor was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Dr Kumar noted that the winter season has seen an increase in infections and viruses, with new strains on the rise which affect young children and the elderly.

Delhi govt's order to defer outdoor activities in schools

On Thursday, the Delhi government ordered all schools, colleges and universities to postpone physical sports competitions scheduled for November and December. The government cited rapidly deteriorating air quality and an advisory from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for the decision.

In a circular issued on November 20, the Directorate of Education and Sports directed institutions across the Capital, including those under the DoE, MCD, NDMC and the Delhi Cantonment Board, to ensure strict compliance with CAQM’s instructions until further orders.

The CAQM, in its advisory on November 19, said NCR governments must take “immediate and appropriate action” to postpone sporting events in view of prevailing pollution trends.

“Such physical sport competitions… may be postponed,” the commission stated, noting that prolonged physical activity in high particulate loads poses serious health risks to children and athletes.

Early this week, the Supreme Court had requested the CAQM to consider issuing directions to the schools in the Delhi-NCR to defer sports activities and competitions scheduled in November-December to later months when the air quality in the national capital improves.

"Children are most vulnerable, holding sports now is like putting them in gas chambers," Advocate Aparajita Singh reportedly told the bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran.

Health experts sound alarm over Delhi's toxic air

With no respite, Delhi's air quality remained in “very poor” category with an overall AQI of 360 on Saturday morning. Health experts have termed this 'public health emergency', adding that there is enough evidence to show that pollution hits life expectancy. Doctors also said that while masks and air purifiers offer certain protection, a round-the-year policy change is needed to tackle the problem.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ Air Quality Early Warning System said Delhi’s air quality is expected to slip into ‘severe’ and remain in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ zone for the next six days, driven by stagnant winds and winter inversion.