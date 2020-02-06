In his RS speech, PM lists out steps taken after scrapping of Article 370 in J-K

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 18:24 IST

In his Rajya Sabha address on Thursday, PM Narendra Modi listed out steps taken after scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The prime minister said that after abrogating Article 370, the people of Jammu and Kashmir got benefits of reservation for the first time.



“There were Block Development Council polls, Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act came into being there. An anti-corruption bureau was set up there,” PM Modi said in his reply in the Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

Hitting out at the Congress, PM Modi said, “Ghulam Nabi Azad ji said the decisions on Jammu and Kashmir were taken without any discussion. This is not correct. The entire nation had witnessed the detailed discussions on the subject. MPs have voted in favour of the decisions.”

While attacking the Congress, PM recalled the formation of Telangana and said “doors were closed while live telecast was prohibited”.

“People do not forget things easily. I want to remind the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha about the manner in which proceedings regarding the creation of Telangana took place.

“Did our former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Sigh not remark that democracy is being harmed due to protests on the Telangana issue? Atalji created not one but three states. The entire process was done in an amicable manner, unlike what happened during the creation of Telangana,” he said.

Last year in August, the government scrapped Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories.

Slamming Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko for calling 5th August 2019 a “black day”, PM Modi said “Vaiko ji, it was not a black day for Jammu and Kashmir, but it was a black day for those who promoted terrorism and separatism. A black day for separatists.”