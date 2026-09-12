Porn, movies found on seized phone, pen drive of jailed rape-convict Prajwal Revanna
The phone was among the items recovered during a surprise inspection at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on August 11.
Dozens of pornographic videos were allegedly found on the mobile phone seized from jailed former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, latest forensic examination has revealed.
The phone was among the items recovered during a surprise inspection at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on August 11.
The seized devices were subsequently sent for forensic analysis. The mobile phone contained several explicit videos, while a pen drive recovered during the search contained movies and web series, PTI reported.
Revanna was allegedly found using an Android smartphone inside the prison last month. A video that surfaced later showed him in casual clothes speaking to someone on the phone. The phone and other devices were subsequently seized during a four-to-five-hour search by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) at his barrack.
Also Read: Prison personnel among 7 held for supply of phone, SIM card to ex-MP Prajwal Revanna
What police found
The investigation by the CEN police station found several dozen pornographic videos on the seized phone, the police officer told PTI.
During questioning, however, Revanna denied owning the device and said other inmates used it and passed it around on a rotational basis.
He also denied downloading any of the pornographic videos, the officer said.
A notebook recovered during the search contained phone numbers belonging to Revanna's family members and acquaintances. Police said the call records showed unauthorised communication with family members through intermediaries, as well as direct calls to a female friend. Revanna reportedly acknowledged the latter during questioning.
Police are expected to issue notices to people whose numbers appeared in the phone's call history.
Also Read: Prison personnel among 7 held for supply of phone, SIM card to ex-MP Prajwal Revanna
phone-smuggling inside prison
The prohibited mobile phone, SIM card, charger and notebook were recovered from a cell occupied by undertrial prisoner Prathap Rai and convicted former MP Revanna, according to police. A case was subsequently registered at Parappana Agrahara Police Station.
Five people have been arrested in connection with the case, according to a police statement issued on Friday. Investigators said the accused had allegedly purchased the phone and SIM card and facilitated their entry into the prison.
The accused allegedly told police that the phone was smuggled into the prison through a warder, while the SIM card was brought in through an undertrial prisoner. They also allegedly said the phone and SIM card were being used by Rai and Revanna.
On September 8, Rai and Revanna were produced before a court and remanded to three days of police custody for questioning.
They were sent back to prison on September 10 following a court order.
(With PTI inputs)
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