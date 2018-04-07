Power punch: Rohtak karate player teaches a lesson to cop who molested her

A 21-year-old national-level karate player in Rohtak taught a good lesson to a traffic cop, who allegedly harassed her in an auto-rickshaw on late Thursday evening. The woman, who trains at an academy near Sheila bypass, boarded an auto for home around 8 pm on Thursday. Soon, a traffic cop also boarded the same auto.

When the driver left the auto for a few minutes to purchase something from a shop, the traffic cop started harassing with the karate player on finding her alone.

“The policeman started asking me to befriend him and share my mobile number with him. He also inappropriately touched me. Despite my repeatedly asking him to behave, he continued his cheap acts,” the woman said.

She used her karate skills and threw some punches and elbow strikes at the cop. He tried to run away, but the 21-year-old held him inside auto till the driver was back. She then asked the driver to take them to the women police station. “He tried getting away on the way whenever auto slowed down due to traffic, but I did not allow him to leave,” she said.

The 21-year-old has won gold medals in district and state-level championships and a silver medal in national-level championship.

At the women police station, she asked for a case against the cop but the police allegedly asked her to reach a settlement.

The father of the girl, who also reached the police station after she called him, said, “The cops at the police station requested us to settle the matter saying the accused traffic policeman has a wife and kids back home. The SHO said she can shame the accused, who then folded his hand and apologised to my daughter.”

The matter was allegedly closed by police on Thursday night, as the girl and her family also did not press for further action. But on Friday, a video of the accused policeman apologising to the girl started circulating on social media. The embarrassed police then took statement of the girl to register a case.

Rohtak SP Pankaj Nain said, “An FIR has been registered against the accused and he has been arrested. He has also been placed under suspension.”

The accused cop has been identified as constable Yaseen, a resident of Jind district.

When asked if she did not fear taking on a policeman, the young player said, “Why would I fear? I have learned karate for self-defence so I can use my skills for such situations that have become common in every girl’s life.”

