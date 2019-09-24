Pradyot Deb Barman resigns from Congress days after he quit as Tripura unit chief

india

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:18 IST

Pradyot Deb Barman announced on Facebook on Tuesday that he has resigned from the Congress. The development come days after he resigned as chief of the Tripura unit of the party last week.

“I have resigned from the party. And I am not going to join any political party,” Deb Barman said on the phone on Tuesday

In an early morning post on Facebook, Deb Barman wrote, “Woke up today after a long time feeling relaxed. I start this day without having to listen to criminals and liars. Not having to worry about which colleague will back stab you, not having to indulge in groupism and backchat. Not having to listen to ‘ High Command’ on how to accommodate corrupt people in high positions. When I woke up relaxed this morning I realised how my health and my life was being affected because I was not ready to allow wrong elements in our society get into posts and position which would destroy our state.”

“Today I can contribute for my state with a clear and honest mind. The Bubagra in me is more powerful than any political post,” the Facebook post read.

The Bubagra is a Kokborok word for ‘king’. Deb Barman is the son of Kirit Bikram Kishore Deb Barman, the last king of Tripura.

Last week, Deb Barman had submitted his resignation from the Congress president’s post over differences with party’s general secretary and northeast in-charge Luizinho Faleiro.

In his letter, which HT had reported on earlier, Deb Barman alleged that Luizinho had asked him to withdraw his case in the Supreme Court, where he had made a plea for the updating of the National Register of Citizens. Deb Barman alleged that Falerio had asked him to either drop the case or leave the party.

Meanwhile, the Tripura unit of the Congress did not comment on his leaving the party. “We have heard about the social media post. We don’t want to comment on what he has written. Moreover, we didn’t receive any kind of information from the AICC,” said Congress spokesperson Harekrishna Bhowmik.

A BJP leader said Deb Barman has not contacted the party leadership. “Neither he contacted our party nor have we sent any proposal to him to join us as of now. But one can’t predict the future,” said chief spokesperson Dr Ashok Sinha.

