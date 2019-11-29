Pragya made to apologise twice

india

NEW DELHI: Controversial Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur was forced to apologise twice on Friday on the Opposition’s insistence for referring to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a patriot in the Lok Sabha.

In her first apology, which the Opposition refused to accept, Thakur said: “I apologise if comments made by me have hurt the sentiments of anyone. But I also want to say that my comments made in the House have been twisted out of context. My statement was made in another context; the way it has been twisted is deplorable.”

She also complained that a fellow MP had referred to her as a “terrorist” although no charges had been proved against her -- an apparent reference to the 2008 Malegaon blasts case in which she is an accused. The Bhopal MP also moved a privilege notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha for calling her a terrorist.

An infuriated opposition refused to accept the apology. After the floor leaders of all parties met the LoK Sabha speaker, it was decided that Thakur will be made to apologise a second time, unconditionally this time.

A little while after the House convened post-lunch, Thakur rose to apologise again. Resistance greeted her when she began her apology with a statement that she wanted to talk about how she was fighting for the country and the torture she had suffered “at the hands of enemy.”

Finally, she apologized, saying: “I did not call him {Godse} a patriot. Even then, if anyone is hurt, I regret the comment and apologise.”

The BJP first tried to defuse the situation by stating that the MP had not referred to Godse but Uddham Singh as a patriot during a discussion on the Special Protection Group bill in the lower house. The party had on Thursday swiftly removed Thakur from the consultative committee on defence.

“She has been asked to apologise. The Opposition wanted her to say she does not eulogise Godse and respects Gandhiji. The party saw no problem in her doing that,” a senior party leader said on condition of anonymity.

Thakur also met BJP working president JP Nadda to apologise for the comment that left the party embarrassed. According to a person privy to developments, although the party is not considering her expulsion, a move is underway to ensure she is not part of the BJP’s parliamentary party meetings.

Although Thakur was absent from the House on Thursday, her party colleagues including senior minister Rajnath Singh had clarified that the BJP condemned any philosophy which subscribed to the view that Gandhi’s killer was a patriot.

Outside Parliament, Gandhi reacted to Thakur’s attack on him, asserting that he stood by his remarks accusing her of being a “terrorist” and was ready to face any action.

The Youth Congress organised a protest demonstration against Thakur in New Delhi. “Inaction on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly shows his latent support to Thakur and Godse’s sinister thought. It is a shame and insult to this entire nation that stands on the foundation laid by Mahatma Gandhi,” Youth Congress president Srinivas BV said.

Thakur had also described Godse as a patriot in May, inviting the anger of critics including party colleagues and opposition figures.

