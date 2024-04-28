 Prajwal Revanna booked in sexual harassment case amid video row; cook names MP's father too | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Prajwal Revanna booked in sexual harassment case amid video row; cook names MP's father too

ByHT News Desk
Apr 28, 2024 09:17 PM IST

Amid row over obscene videos, a sexual harassment case has been filed against Prajwal Revanna and his father – by their cook.

Amid a major controversy over viral obscene videos linked to Hassan BJP candidate (and MP) Prajwal Revanna, a complaint of sexual harassment and stalking has been filed in Holenarasipur police station against Prajwal and his father, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's son, HD Revanna. The complaint has been filed by their cook, news agency PTI reported.

Prajwal Revanna is at the centre of a major sexual harassment scandal in Karnataka.
Prajwal Revanna is at the centre of a major sexual harassment scandal in Karnataka.

As Hassan went to the polls on April 26, the videos created a major stir. While the JD(S) said the videos were morphed -- as what has been said by the accused himself-- the Karnataka government announced an SIT probe into the videos. Prajwal reportedly left India and went to Frankfurt even before the SIT was announced.

With both HD Deve Gowda's son and grandson in trouble now, the JD(S) maintained a cautious stance and welcomed the announcement of the SIT. "Whether it is me or HD Deve Gowda, we always respect women and whenever they come with complaints, we have tried to resolve their problems. The CM has already ordered an SIT investigation and the SIT investigation has started. The SIT team will bring him back from abroad. That's not my concern," former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said.

"If he (Prajwal) has gone to another country, then the government will bring him back. I have nothing to do with it," Kumaraswamy said.

The JD(S) officially welcomed the SIT and said whoever is at fault will not be forgiven. "Let all the facts come out through investigation. No matter who is at fault, whoever they are, there is no question of forgiving them for any reason. Therefore, will talk about this after the investigation report is completely out," Kumaraswamy said.

JD(S) ally BJP distanced itself from the controversy and said BJP had nothing to do with the alleged video or the SIT probe announced by chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Prajwal Revanna booked in sexual harassment case amid video row; cook names MP's father too
