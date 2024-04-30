‘Deeply disturbed’: NCW writes to Karnataka DGP on obscene videos case involving Prajwal Revanna

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday wrote to Karnataka's deputy general of police, Alok Mohan, regarding the 'obscene videos' case linked to the suspended Janata Dal (Secular) MP from Karnataka's Hassan constituency and grandson of former prime minister HD Devegowda, Prajwal Revanna. Prajwal Revanna (PTI/File)

“The National Commission for Women (hereinafter referred to as 'The Commission) in exercise of its powers conferred under section 10(I)(f) of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990 is mandated to monitor and look into complaints and take suo moto notice of matters relating to deprivation of women's rights, non-implementation of laws enacted to provide protection to women and also to achieve the objective of equality and development and take up the issues arising out of such matters with appropriate authorities,” NCW said.

A woman employed at his residence in Hassan filed a complaint, accusing Prajwal and his father, JD(S) MLA from Holenarasipur, H D Revanna, of sexually abusing her multiple times between 2019 and 2022. According to the complainant, Revanna began summoning her to his house in the fourth month of her employment in 2019.

An FIR has been lodged against both Prajwal and his father in connection with the case, under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC, relating to sexual harassment, intimidation, and outraging the dignity of a woman.

“The National Commission for Women has come across multiple media reports indicating that several video clips of sexual nature, allegedly involving Mr Prajwal Revanna sitting MP for Lok Sabha from Hassan constituency sexually abusing hundreds of women, were circulated on social media in recent days,” the letter said.

According to Karnataka police, a pen drive distributed among individuals in Hassan contained 2,976 videos, varying in duration from a few seconds to several minutes. Initial investigations revealed that the majority of the videos were recorded using a mobile phone in a storage room at residences in Bengaluru and Hassan after 2019. Some pen drives have been forwarded for forensic analysis to confirm their validity.

Condemning the incident, the commission said that it was “deeply disturbed”.

"Such events not only endanger women's safety but also foster a culture of disrespect and violence against them.”

"We urge prompt and decisive action from the concerned Police Authority to swiftly apprehend the accused, who has fled the country. A detailed report outlining the measures taken must be submitted to the Commission within three days,” the letter added.

Prajwal, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-JD(S) alliance, contested from Hassan in the April 26 polls.