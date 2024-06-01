What Prashant Kishor predicted hours before Lok Sabha election exit poll 2024

Hours before the release of the exit poll 2024 results, election strategist Prashant Kishor reiterated his prediction on the performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections. Several national and regional news channels, along with poll survey agencies, are set to release their exit poll results around 6:30 pm, shortly after the conclusion of the phase 7 voting for the general election on Saturday, June 1. Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor.(PTI file)

Prashant Kishor has once again predicted that the BJP might end up winning 303 seats, the number of seats the party won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, or slightly more than that.

"According to my assessment, the BJP is going to come back with the same or slightly better numbers. In western and northern India, I don't see a significant shift in the number of seats. The party has gained adequate support from regions in the east and south of India," Prashant Kishor said in an interview with The Print.

Prashant Kishor also suggested a potential rise in the BJP’s seat tally and vote share in the eastern and southern states. He added that the party's increased efforts to bolster its presence in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, anticipating gains due to the electorate's relative unfamiliarity with the BJP in these regions.

The political strategist earlier claimed that there was neither significant dissatisfaction with the incumbent BJP government at the Centre nor a strong demand for an alternative in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In an interview with NDTV, the Jan Suraaj Party chief also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to guide the BJP to another victory in the Lok Sabha polls, predicting that the saffron party's seat count could be close to or even surpass its 2019 tally of 303.

“I think Modi-led BJP is returning. They may get the same numbers as last election or do slightly better,” NDTV had quoted Prashant Kishor as saying.

"We should look at the fundamentals. If there is anger against the incumbent government and its leader, there is a possibility that regardless of whether there is an alternative, people may decide to vote them out. So far, we have not heard that there is widespread public anger against Modiji. There may be disappointment, unfulfilled aspirations, but we have not heard of widespread anger," Prashant Kishor added.

Saturday's voting will mark the end of the marathon polling process that began on April 19. The assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim also went to polls. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. In Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, the counting for the assembly polls will be held on June 2.

According to the Election Commission's guidelines, television channels and news outlets will be able to run exit poll data and its results after 6:30pm.

The poll panel has called upon voters to turn out in greater numbers and vote responsibly and proudly. Turnout in the first six phases of the general election was 66.14 per cent, 66.71 per cent, 65.68 per cent, 69.16 per cent, 62.2 per cent, and 63.36 per cent, respectively.

The campaigning for the last phase, which ended on May 30 evening, saw ruling BJP leaders, led by Modi, accusing the Congress and the INDIA opposition bloc of being corrupt, anti-Hindu and engaging in loot, appeasement and dynastic politics.

The opposition parties have been claiming that the BJP is anti-farmer, anti-youth and will change and scrap the Constitution if it wins the election.