Prayagraj cops submit production warrant for comedian Munawar Faruqui
- The case was registered following a YouTube video, uploaded by Munawar Faruqui, wherein he was seen making derogatory remarks against Hindu deities among other things
Prayagraj police have submitted a production warrant in an Indore court and jail authorities for comedian Munawar Faruqui in connection with a case registered against him at George Town police station here in April 2020, police said Sunday.
The warrant, issued by a Prayagraj lower court, was submitted on Saturday before the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in Indore and Indore Central Jail, where Faruqui has been lodged for the past over two weeks, said station house officer (SHO) of George Town police station Shishupal Sharma.
The case was lodged in Prayagraj on April 19, 2020 by an advocate Ashutosh Mishra under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) and section 65 and 66 IT Act, 2008, Sharma said.
The case was registered following a YouTube video, uploaded by Faruqui, wherein he was seen making derogatory remarks against Hindu deities, mocking the deaths of Hindus in the Godhra train burning case and insinuating the role of the RSS in the carnage, the SHO said.
Presently investigation in the case is being carried out by the crime branch, Sharma said.
The Madhya Pradesh high court on January 15 adjourned Faruqui’s bail hearing until next week. He had moved the high court after the magistrate’s court, as well as the sessions court rejected his bail plea. The chief judicial magistrate had also extended Faruqui’s judicial custody till January 27.
Faruqui and four other stand-up comedians were arrested on January 1 for allegedly insulting Hindu gods and violating Covid-19 protocol at a New Year event in Indore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir, leadership crisis in Punjab unit pose twin challenges for BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Has Goa become moral compass for the world?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre planning scheme to push for production, export of drones
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amaravati land scam ex-Andhra HC judge files personal affidavit in Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt asks SC to accept panel’s majority view on wider road for Char Dham highway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED moves HC for Robert Vadra's custodial interrogation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dense fog engulfs parts of north India, mercury dips
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In jail for 14 yrs, ex-army man acquitted of murder charge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India assures Nepal on vaccines, supply schedule likely next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decoding fine print of Supreme Court order on farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu law varsity wins 17th moot court contest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Rohingya men arrested for living in Delhi ‘illegally’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesting farmers say won’t take vaccine till farm laws are junked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will hold peaceful R-Day parade in Delhi: farm unions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson invites PM Modi to UK for June G7 summit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox