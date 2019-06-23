‘Prepared to combat Encephalitis but people’s support needed’: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath claimed on Saturday that his state got effective results in controlling the spread of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), and described it as a “continuous process” for which sustained efforts would be made.

Adityanath met doctors and officials of Gorakhpur Basti Division at BRD Medical College and reviewed preparations to combat AES and JE and directed them to ensure the success of Daskatak Abhiyan, to be held throughout July.

Dastak was launched in 2017 to control spread of communicable diseases.

The CM, who also inspected the 100-bed encephalitis ward, said that the drive (Dastak) launched in cooperation with UNICEF, gave positive results in checking the menace of encephalitis and this time too his government was fully prepared to combat the disease by ensuring timely vaccination, sanitation drive and access to health services even by the poorest of the poor.

“Doctors and medical staff have been asked to remain alert. They have been asked to ensure that health services at hospitals, CHCs and PHCs are provided round the clock to cater to the needy. Training to staff is being given right from the village level,” he said.

“We have started a consolidated programme in 12 departments of the state focusing on cleanliness and we are getting the full support of the central government but I want to say that the participation of common people is very important. We are ready for vector-borne diseases and encephalitis and we’ll do better this year than we did last year,” he added.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 12:06 IST