Prepared to ensure hassle-free New Year festivities: Minister

Ahead of New Year celebrations in the city’s central areas, state home minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday assured that extensive arrangements are in place to prioritise public safety and ensure hassle-free festivities. Ahead of New Year celebrations in the city’s central areas, Parameshwara assured that extensive arrangements are in place to prioritise public safety and ensure hassle-free festivities (PTI)

“We have prioritised creating a safe environment for everyone. Measures have been put in place to address security concerns and ensure hassle-free festivities,” Parameshwara said at a press conference.

To manage the surge in crowds, the authorities have planned extended operations of Namma Metro on December 31 and additional cab services to facilitate travel. Traffic restrictions will be enforced in the central business district, mirroring previous years’ arrangements. The minister also warned against drunk driving, with violators facing strict penalties.

Bengaluru traffic police have already intensified efforts to curb traffic violations. In the past week, they inspected over 60,000 vehicles, leading to 769 cases of license cancellations and fines totalling ₹2.41 lakh for reckless driving.

Parameshwara highlighted that lessons from past challenges have helped this year’s planning. “The Bengaluru city police commissioner has taken comprehensive steps to ensure a safe environment for everyone celebrating the season,” he said.

As part of a joint initiative with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), authorities have increased the number of CCTV cameras deployed in popular celebration zones such as MG Road, Brigade Road, and Indiranagar. “Previously, only 200-300 cameras were deployed. This year, the number will rise to 400 cameras, ensuring more robust surveillance,” BBMP special commissioner Vikas Suralkar Kishor said. “These cameras will assist in crowd monitoring and emergency responses.”

The BBMP has also outlined provisions for waste management and health support. Suralkar detailed plans to deploy dedicated teams for maintaining cleanliness in crowded areas and enhance lighting in locations designated for crowd control. Medical personnel will be on-site to provide immediate assistance for anyone feeling unwell.

Elaborating the restrictions to be imposed with regard to New Year celebrations, DCP (Central) Shekhar H Tekkannavar said: “Festivities must conclude by 1 am. Vehicular traffic will be closed on MG Road and Brigade Road starting from 8 pm, and major flyovers will be closed after 10 pm. More than 2,000 police personnel will be deployed to prevent untoward incidents. Women police personnel and officers will be stationed at key locations to ensure the safety of female attendees,” he stated.

“Bars and pubs will also need to close by 1 am, while the use of loudspeakers and firecrackers in public spaces is strictly prohibited,” he added.