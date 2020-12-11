e-paper
President Kovind pays floral tributes to Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary

President Kovind pays floral tributes to Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary

india Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 13:53 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
Ram Nath Kovind on Friday paid floral tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday paid floral tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary.

“President Kovind paid floral tributes to Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the President tweeted.

Mukherjee was born in the village of Mirati in Birbhum District of West Bengal to freedom fighters Kamada Kinkar Mukherjee and Rajlakshmi on December 11, 1935. His father, also a Congress leader, went to jail several times for his role in India’s struggle for independence.

On August 31 this year, Mukherjee passed away at the Delhi’s Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted after undergoing surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. He was conferred Bharat Ratna in 2019.

