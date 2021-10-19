Prez Kovind, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi extend wishes on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi extended greetings on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad on Tuesday.

“Good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers & sisters on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. Let us take inspiration from the Prophet’s life & ideals and work for the prosperity of society and promotion of peace & harmony in the country,” the President said.

Good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers & sisters on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. Let us take inspiration from Prophet’s life & ideals and work for the prosperity of society and promotion of peace & harmony in the country. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 19, 2021

In addition to the President, PM Modi tweeted, “Milad-un-Nabi greetings. Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak!”

Milad-un-Nabi greetings. Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished Eid Mubarak to followers, and said, “My best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May we be guided by the spirit of compassion, peace & brotherhood.”

My best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May we be guided by the spirit of compassion, peace & brotherhood.



ईद मुबारक! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 19, 2021

Also Read | Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: All you need to know about date, history, significance

Eid Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is celebrated annually in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which commences with the sighting of the moon. Eid-e-Milad is also believed to be the death anniversary of the Prophet by some.

This year, as per the Gregorian calendar, the celebration began from the evening of October 18 and will last till the evening of October 19.