President Murmu approves wartime honours for Operation Sindoor heroes

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday acknowledged the heroism of its soldiers who took part in Operation Sindoor and played a pivotal role in hitting terror and military targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir three months ago, with President Droupadi Murmu approving scores of wartime honours for them. Top military commanders monitor 'Operation Sindoor' live in this image from the May edition of Indian Army's monthly magazine 'Baatcheet’. (Indian Army/ PTI)

Among the 127 gallantry medals and 40 distinguished service awards cleared by the President on the eve of the 79th Independence Day are awards are four Kirti Chakras, 15 Vir Chakras, 16 Shaurya Chakras, two bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 58 Sena Medals (Gallantry), six Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), 26 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), seven Sarvottam Yudh Seva medals, nine Uttam Yudh Seva medals and 24 Yudh Seva medals, the defence ministry said.

Vir Chakra is India’s third-highest wartime honour, and has been awarded to soldiers who demonstrated uncommon valour during Operation Sindoor --- India’s direct military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike.

The Vir Chakra awardees include Colonel Koshank Lamba, Lieutenant Colonel Sushil Bisht, Naib Subedar Satish Kumar, Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Group Captain Ranjeet Singh Sidhu, Group Captain Manish Arora, Group Captain Animesh Patni, Group Captain Kunal Kalra, Wing Commander Joy Chandra, Squadron Leader Sarthak Kumar, Squadron Leader Siddhant Singh, Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik, Flight Lieutenant Aarshveer Singh, BSF Sub Inspector Mohd Imteyaz (Posthumous) and Constable Deeapk Chingakham (Posthumous).

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7 and struck terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the Pahalgam terror strike in which 26 people were killed. Between the launch of the operation in the early hours of May 7 and the ceasefire on May 10 evening, Indian forces bombed nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, killing at least 100 terrorists, and the Indian Air Force struck targets at 13 Pakistani airbases and military installations.

The nine terror camps hit by the Indian forces with a mix of missiles and smart munitions included Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur, Markaz Taiba near Muridke, Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot, Sawai Nala and Syed Na Bilal in Muzaffarabad, Gulpur and Abbas in Kotli, Barnala in Bhimber, and Sarjal.

The targets in Bahawalpur and Muridke were hit by the IAF; the rest by the army.

The air force also struck military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Chunian, Pasrur, Sialkot, Skardu, Sargodha, Jacobabad, Bholari and Malir Cantt in Karachi.

In one of the counterstrikes on the night of May 7-8, Islamabad launched aerial attacks using drones and missiles at multiple towns and cities, including Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Pathankot, Phalodi, Suratgarh, Uttarlai, Nal and Bhuj. India’s air defence shield fended off the attacks.

In an address to soldiers, defence minister Rajnath Singh said Operation Sindoor was a balanced military response that signalled India is no longer bound by traditional boundaries, but is using modern technology, accurate intelligence and smart military strategies to target terror.

“It was a clear message from India that we are tolerant, but when it comes to the safety of our people and the dignity of our country, we unite and face every challenge boldly. Operation Sindoor is a part of India’s new policy, a clear message that no matter how deep the roots of terrorism are, its complete destruction will be ensured,” he said.

The success of Operation Sindoor will be celebrated at the Independence Day function at the Red Fort on Friday. A Mi-17 helicopter will fly a flag depicting Operation Sindoor, the invitation cards carry the operation’s distinct logo, the view cutter at Gyanpath will showcase the logo, and the floral decoration will be based on the operation.