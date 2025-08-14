16 BSF personnel awarded gallantry medals for Operation Sindoor

Sixteen Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been awarded gallantry medals for their exceptional bravery during Operation Sindoor, in which they shot down enemy drones, rescued injured comrades, supplied ammunition under fire, destroyed Pakistani posts and surveillance equipment along the border. Among the awardees are five personnel deployed at the sensitive Kharkhola border outpost in Jammu. (BSF Facebook photo)

The citation shared by the government showed the acts of the personnel during Operation Sindoor - India’s successful response to the Pakistan-sponsored April 23 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Among the awardees are five personnel deployed at the sensitive Kharkhola border outpost in Jammu.

According to the citation, six personnel—Assistant Commandant Abhishek Srivastav, Head Constable Brij Mohan Singh, and Constables Bhupendra Bajpai, Rajan Kumar, Basavaraja Shivappa Sunkada, and Depeswar Barman—displayed exemplary courage under direct enemy assault. After the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, Pakistani forces positioned barely 200 meters from the Kharkhola post initiated heavy shelling using flat and high-trajectory weapons, followed by a drone attack.

“In the early hours of May 10, 2025, multiple Pakistani drones were spotted in the area. Upon hearing the humming sound, the troops took defensive positions. Under the command of Sub-Inspector Mohd Imtiyaz, they successfully neutralised one drone. However, a mortar shell—likely dropped by another drone—exploded just outside their bunker, causing serious injuries to Head Constable Brij Mohan Singh and four constables,” the citation stated.

Despite their injuries, the personnel continued to engage the enemy. Assistant Commandant Srivastav, a young probationary officer, rushed to their aid and successfully evacuated them under intense enemy fire.

The BSF has also named a post in Jammu under the name of Sub-Inspector Imitiyaz, who was killed in action that morning. Apart from Singh, another constable, Deepak Chimngakham, was also killed in action at the border during the Indo-Pak hostilities.

Another medal recipient, assistant sub-inspector Udai Vir Singh, was posted at the Jabowal border outpost in the Jammu sector when it came under heavy assault from Pakistani forces.

“Amid intense enemy fire, ASI Singh destroyed a Pakistani surveillance camera, denying them real-time monitoring of Indian positions. Even after sustaining a life-threatening shrapnel wound to his upper lip from heavy machine gun fire, he refused evacuation and continued to engage the enemy, ultimately neutralising their HMG nest,” the citation read.

“His actions ensured uninterrupted domination by Indian forces and inspired fellow troops.”

Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajappa B.T. and Constable Manohar Xalxo were also honoured for their bravery in resupplying ammunition to frontline troops at Karotana Khurd, Karotana Forward, and Suchetagarh border outposts. These posts had come under intense 82mm mortar and machine gun fire from Pakistan. “On May 10 at 0740 hrs, BOP Karotana Khurd reported a critical shortage of AGS ammunition. ASI Rajappa and CT Xalxo were tasked with the replenishment mission. While executing it, a mortar shell exploded near their magazine. ASI Rajappa sustained fatal splinter injuries, and CT Xalxo was wounded in his right hand. Despite their injuries, both completed the mission successfully,” the citation stated.

Assistant Commandant Alok Negi was recognised for leading his troops during a prolonged engagement at the forward defence line at Mukhyari between May 7 and 10. His leadership ensured operational dominance and sustained retaliatory strikes for over 48 hours, using mortars and other heavy weapons.

Apart from securing the border, BSF troops during Operation Sindoor bombed terror launchpads such as Looni and Dhandhar in Pakistan, destroyed posts of Pakistan Rangers, and also neutralised terrorists infiltrating into India using cover fire by Pak Rangers.

In an official statement, the BSF said, “This Independence Day, 16 brave Seema Praharis are being awarded Gallantry Medals for their conspicuous bravery and unmatched valour. Their resolute and steadfast actions during Operation Sindoor are a testament to the nation’s faith and trust reposed in India’s First Line of Defence.”

In response to India’s Operation Sindoor, Pakistan launched drones and loitering munitions against Indian military installations and civilian infrastructure, but failed to inflict any damage as the threats were thwarted by India’s robust multi-layered air defence network.