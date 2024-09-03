President Murmu in Maharashtra, Supriya Sule, NCP (SP) workers protest for Shakti bill

Supriya Sule and other workers from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) staged a protest in Mumbai against the delay in assent to the Shakti bill amid growing concerns surrounding punishments for cases of rape across India. Supriya Sule and other party workers of the NCP (SP) staged a protest in Mumbai, against the delay in presidential assent to the Shakti bill

The Baramati MP and other NCP(SP) workers were holding banners saying, “We want guarantees for women's safety, we want the Shakti bill”, while protesting near Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside the state secretariat.

The protest with mostly women is being held while President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit the state legislative council, next to the secretariat, for its centenary year function.

On Monday, former home minister of Maharashtra and fellow NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh had said, "When I was the home minister of Maharashtra, our government passed the Shakti bill under which rapists can be awarded the death penalty.

The bill is currently waiting for the President's assent before it becomes a law. Deshmukh urged the state government to follow up with the Centre on passing the bill and take steps to make changes to the bill if required.

The Shakti Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the Special Court & Machinery for Implementation of Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law, 2020, had been passed in Maharashtra's state legislative assembly when the Maha Vikas Aghadi had power.

The demand for passing the Shakti bill has been rejuvenated after two minor girls were sexually abused in a school in Badlapur, sparking massive outrage and protests.

Amid calls for strict actions, the issue of the Shakti bill became more significant, as it would allow the death penalty to be given to rapists.

Anil Deshmukh stated that such an act would have the power to ensure the death penalty for the accused in the Badlapur sexual abuse case, which shook the state.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has also said that she has written to President Murmu for her speedy assent to bills.