President’s rule revoked in J&K, stage set for swearing-in of NC-led govt

The Centre has issued a formal order for revoking the President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir, paving the way for the newly elected government headed by National Conference leader Omar Abdullah to be sworn in. Omar Abdullah is expected to take oath on Wednesday. (HT file photo)

An order issued by President Droupadi Murmu and subsequent gazette notification issued by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Sunday stated, “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 73 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) read with articles 239 and 239A of the Constitution of India, the order dated the 31st October, 2019 in relation to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall stand revoked immediately before the appointment of the chief minister under section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019”.

The notification doesn’t specify the date of revocation of President’s rule but says “before appointment of chief minister”.

Omar Abdullah is expected to take oath on Wednesday.

The NC-Congress and other parties alliance won the recently concluded assembly elections in J&K. On Friday, NC legislature party leader Omar Abdullah met lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan and staked claim to form the government. He handed over letter of support from a total of 55 newly elected legislators.

Section 73 of the J&K reorganization act 2019, which came into effect on October 31, 2019, gives powers to the Centre to impose the President’s rule in case of failure of constitutional machinery.

“If the President, on receipt of a report from the Lieutenant Governor of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, or otherwise, is satisfied,— (a) that a situation has arisen in which the administration of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of this Act, or (b) that for the proper administration of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir it is necessary or expedient so to do, the President may, by order, suspend the operation of all or any of the provisions of this Act for such period as he thinks fit and make such incidental and consequential provisions as may appear to him to be necessary or expedient for administering the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the provisions of this Act,” section 73 of the Act states.

Officials who didn’t want to be named said withdrawal of this proclamation is an important development as it allows J&K to be run by an elected government.